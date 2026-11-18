after five consecutive defeats to Füchse Berlin, Aalborg grabbed two decisive points against the back-to-back EHF Champions League finalists

Sander Sagosen shone in his Champions League comeback, deciding the MOTW with nine goals

Veszprém remain with a clean record after six victories in the group phase, driven to victory by 15 goals from their French duo Hugo Descat and Nedim Remili

after leading for 45 minutes against One Veszprém HC, Orlen Wisla Plock let the chance for the win slip in crunch time and remain on two points

Xavi Pascual won the duel of Spanish coaches against Xavier Sabate — one of his predecessors at Veszprém

GROUP I

H2H: 2-0-5

Top scorers: Sander Sagosen 9/10 (Aalborg Håndbold); Tobias Grøndahl 8/10, Matthias Gidsel 8/14 (Füchse Berlin)

Player of the match: Sander Sagosen (Aalborg Håndbold)

What a brilliant international comeback for Sander Sagosen after a long-term injury: In his first EHF Champions League match of the season, the Norwegian back steered Aalborg to a highly important opening main round win in the MOTW. Fully deserved, Sagosen was awarded Player of the Match after his nine strikes. The current Danish champions started in express mode, leading 7:3, before Füchse Berlin found their rhythm, levelled the score at 12:12 and took their one and only lead at 16:15. But after half-time — and backed by strong goalkeeping from Niklas Landin — the home side took full control of the match, as Berlin could not stop their fluid attack.

When Aalborg’s German playmaker Juri Knorr netted for 29:23 in minute 46, the victory seemed secure. But then Berlin’s Danish superstar Mathias Gidsel started his engine and goalkeeper Lasse Ludwig became a factor. Three times in the last 10 minutes, the difference was only two goals, but when Landin saved a shot from Max Darj and Sagosen converted the following fast break for 34:30, the winners were confirmed. While Füchse Berlin remain on zero points after the main round opener, Aalborg are on three points after winning the duel of 2025/26 semi-finalists.