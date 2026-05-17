Viborg leave Dijon with the bronze medal
Viborg HK ended their return to the final weekend of the EHF European League Women with a medal, beating MOL Esztergom in the 3/4 placement match at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.
Back at the final tournament for the first time since 2021/22, the Danish side bounced back after the semi-final defeat and restored the old glory that shaped the club's rich European history. With the incredible performance of Sara Hald, Viborg added the bronze medal to their previous silver in the competition.
Medal is almost perfect. One of the others might have been the best, but this is so good for me. I feel so happy that I can end in this atmosphere and with a medal, that means a lot to to me.
We were really surprised that we achieved that we could be here. I'm really proud of the team because we fought from the first minute to the end. It was a really hard game today and a really hard weekend. We are here to learn and we hope next year we can come back and achieve more.