HALD'S EXPERIENCE BRINGS BRONZE

Missing out on the final by an inch did not break Viborg's spirit. Instead, the Danish side responded with a composed and mature performance to finish their European campaign on a high and leave Dijon with the bronze medals around their necks.

Just like in the semi-finals, Viborg relied on their fast pace and aggressive defence, which laid the foundation for a crucial 5:0 unanswered run towards the end of the first half. That momentum proved decisive, as MOL Esztergom were unable to close the gap for the remainder of the match.

Leading the charge was the only player in Viborg's squad who had already experienced the club's previous EHF Finals success — Sara Hald. The line player stepped into the spotlight and guided her side with 12 goals in a perfect manner, without a miss.

There was also a fitting farewell for Maria Fisker Stokholm. The left wing — a two-time EHF Champions League winner and one of the club's legends — capped off her time at Viborg with another medal around her neck after scoring five times.