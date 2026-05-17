Viborg leave Dijon with the bronze medal

Viborg leave Dijon with the bronze medal

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
17 May 2026, 16:45

Viborg HK ended their return to the final weekend of the EHF European League Women with a medal, beating MOL Esztergom in the 3/4 placement match at the EHF Finals Dijon métropole 2026.

Back at the final tournament for the first time since 2021/22, the Danish side bounced back after the semi-final defeat and restored the old glory that shaped the club's rich European history. With the incredible performance of Sara Hald, Viborg added the bronze medal to their previous silver in the competition.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

VIBORG HK (DEN) VS MOL ESZTERGOM (HUN) 35:30 (19:13)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Sara Hald 12/12 (Viborg HK); Borbála Ballai 8/9 (MOL Esztergom)

  • both teams had a strong start to the game and neither side could pull ahead for the first 14 minutes
  • Viborg's compact defence made way for a 3:0 run to set the first two-goal lead (9:7) when Sara Hald netted her second of the day, putting the pressure on Esztergom
  • the Hungarian side bounced back to level at 9:9, but they lacked composure in the closing stages of the first half — turnovers and misses left them scoreless in the last five minutes
  • the Danish side stretched the gap to six by half-time with Hald remaining their anchor in attack
  • Viborg's biggest lead in the game was eight (25:17) as goalkeeper Louise Bak Jensen once again had a good performance in Dijon — 13 saves at 35 per cent efficiency
  • Esztergom were trying their best to find new energy and get back into the game, with different approaches and a new goalkeeper, but the closest they came was at 28:24
  • Maria Fisker Stokholm — the club legend bidding farewell — closed the game with her fifth and final goal for a 35:30 win

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HALD'S EXPERIENCE BRINGS BRONZE

Missing out on the final by an inch did not break Viborg's spirit. Instead, the Danish side responded with a composed and mature performance to finish their European campaign on a high and leave Dijon with the bronze medals around their necks.

Just like in the semi-finals, Viborg relied on their fast pace and aggressive defence, which laid the foundation for a crucial 5:0 unanswered run towards the end of the first half. That momentum proved decisive, as MOL Esztergom were unable to close the gap for the remainder of the match.

Leading the charge was the only player in Viborg's squad who had already experienced the club's previous EHF Finals success — Sara Hald. The line player stepped into the spotlight and guided her side with 12 goals in a perfect manner, without a miss.

There was also a fitting farewell for Maria Fisker Stokholm. The left wing — a two-time EHF Champions League winner and one of the club's legends — capped off her time at Viborg with another medal around her neck after scoring five times.

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20260517 Viborg Esztergom 24
Medal is almost perfect. One of the others might have been the best, but this is so good for me. I feel so happy that I can end in this atmosphere and with a medal, that means a lot to to me.
Maria Fisker Stokholm
Left wing, Viborg HK
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We were really surprised that we achieved that we could be here. I'm really proud of the team because we fought from the first minute to the end. It was a really hard game today and a really hard weekend. We are here to learn and we hope next year we can come back and achieve more.
Lea Faragó
Left back, MOL Esztergom
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20260517 FINALS VIBORG ESZTERGOM 96
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Photos © Foxaep

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20260517 FINALS JDADIJON THURINGER 63(1)
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