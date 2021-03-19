Victories give Pölva “pride and confidence”

Reaching the EHF European Cup Men quarter-finals is quite a milestone for Pölva Serviti. The 11-time Estonian champions have a vast experience of playing in continental club competitions, but they have not been this far before.

They reached the Last 16 of the EHF Cup in 2006/07 and of the Challenge Cup in 2014/15. But now the team are enjoying their best-ever European season, as they defeated HC Dukla Praha (37:18, 17:22) and SGAU-Saratov (28:28, 28:23) on their way to the quarter-final.

Head coach Kalmer Musting is obviously satisfied with the results.

“It is something special. We did a good job against Dukla and Saratov, and the victories give us pride and boost our confidence,” Musting told eurohandball.com.

In the next stage, Pölva will face Sweden’s Ystads IF, hosting the first-leg match in Estonia on Saturday.