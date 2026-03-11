Video replay technology improving fairness, analysis finds

11 March 2026, 12:00

Video replay (VR) technology continues to be an essential tool to ensure fairness and precision, as highlighted by the most recent analysis on its use during the Men’s EHF EURO 2026. The review provides a better understanding of how the technology was implemented and used during the tournament, reaffirming its importance in flagship handball competitions.

The extensive analysis, conducted by George Bebetsos of EHF Officiating Unit, EHF VR data analyst Diogo Goncalves and EHF VR manager Joao Capela, includes insights into specific areas such as decision accuracy, timing and efficiency and key incident analysis, while also providing data regarding tournament dynamics, trends, patterns and recommendations for best practices. 

VOGO, the EHF's officiating technology provider, provided video replay solutions for all 65 matches at the Men's EHF EURO 2026, which used the VOGO ELITE BUNDLE video refereeing solution.

Upward trend in the use of VR

The trio of experts studied the use of video replay during the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 and found out that there was at least one video replay in 45 of the 65 matches played — more specifically, the tournament totalled 83 instances in which VR was used.

During the preliminary round, there were 51 VR reviews in 28 matches (out of 36 games played during that phase), meaning that 78 per cent of the games had at least one video replay. For the main round, VR was used at least once in half of the games, with 24 VR instances in 12 matches, while five out of six games during the final weekend combined for eight video replays.

A comparative analysis shows a higher VR use overall compared to the previous Men's EHF EURO edition, as well as for each competition phase. There were 57 VR instances in 2024, with 2026 recording a higher number also for the preliminary round (51 compared to 32), main round (24 compared to 19) and final weekend (9 compared to 6).

The evolution of the sport plays an important part in the higher usage of VR, as George Bebetsos, EHF Officiating Unit Coordinator, highlights: “We’ve seen an increase mainly because the game is getting faster, the situations are getting more complex, and the expectations for accuracy are higher than ever. Referees are using the system more often in order to be absolutely sure in key moments, especially in high-stakes matches.”

Ensuring precision under pressure is also noticeable in the increased frequency of the video replays during the final weekend, when the 5/6 placement match, semi-finals and finals take place. The frequency peaked at 1.6 reviews per game (compared to 1.42 in the preliminary round and 1.00 in the main round), indicating that in high-stake matches, referees are extremely cautious and check the monitor frequently.

Each tournament brings new technological advancements, and VR has been frequently used due to its increased reliability. “In 2026 we also had more decisive and high-pressure situations — particularly in the finals and on certain competition days — where referees naturally chose to double check critical incidents. And importantly, the technology is now better integrated and more trusted by everyone involved. So the rise isn’t a sign of uncertainty; it’s a sign of referees using the tools available to ensure fairness and consistency,” adds George Bebetsos.

VR duration linked to RefMic

The analysis also shows an increase in the average time for a video review: between 2024 and 2026, the average time for a VR in the Men’s EHF EURO rose by 20 per cent, increasing from 85 seconds to 102.

This growth is based on the implementation of public referee announcements (RefMic), as explained by Diogo Goncalves, EHF VR Data Analyst: “The main reason is the introduction of public referee explanations. For the first time, after completing the review, referees speak directly to the arena and TV audience to explain the final decision. This increases transparency, but it naturally adds several seconds to every review.” 

As data shows, RefMic was a significant factor in the overall duration increase, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of the additional time spent per review.

Despite the slight increase in average duration, the system is used more frequently to ensure precision and fairness in unclear or high-stake situations, but without replacing the on-court referees' final judgment. This is correlated to the late-game surge tendency when it comes to VR usage, which shows that the final 10 minutes of the match account for the highest share of reviews, indicating peak scrutiny and incident density near full time.

“So the process is slightly longer, but that’s because it’s more complete, more transparent, and more focused on getting the decision right,” concludes Diogo Goncalves.

Preserving referees' authority

One of the main takeaways from this study is VR’s importance to enhancing precision, transparency and fairness during games, while also preserving the referees’ authority. Despite higher frequency and longer processes, VR is not meant to overrule the referees, but serves as a tool to support their decision-making.

“The system is designed to support referees, not to take over their role. Handball is full of dynamic, contact-based situations where human interpretation is essential. VR can show what happened, but it can’t judge intention, intensity, or context on its own,” says George Bebetsos.

This means that the referees still have the final decision: “They use their experience, their feel for the game, and their understanding of the rules to interpret what the video shows. VR is simply a tool that helps them be more accurate in difficult or unclear moments. So while it makes the game fairer, it will never replace the human element that is fundamental to officiating.”

VR is now a well-established technology at the EHF EUROs and its growing importance has made it an essential tool for the referees. The system will continue to be integrated in elite handball competitions, including at the Women's EHF EURO 2026 between 3 and 20 December, together with RefMic.

Photos © Kolektiff Images

