VR duration linked to RefMic
The analysis also shows an increase in the average time for a video review: between 2024 and 2026, the average time for a VR in the Men’s EHF EURO rose by 20 per cent, increasing from 85 seconds to 102.
This growth is based on the implementation of public referee announcements (RefMic), as explained by Diogo Goncalves, EHF VR Data Analyst: “The main reason is the introduction of public referee explanations. For the first time, after completing the review, referees speak directly to the arena and TV audience to explain the final decision. This increases transparency, but it naturally adds several seconds to every review.”
As data shows, RefMic was a significant factor in the overall duration increase, accounting for approximately 50 per cent of the additional time spent per review.
Despite the slight increase in average duration, the system is used more frequently to ensure precision and fairness in unclear or high-stake situations, but without replacing the on-court referees' final judgment. This is correlated to the late-game surge tendency when it comes to VR usage, which shows that the final 10 minutes of the match account for the highest share of reviews, indicating peak scrutiny and incident density near full time.
“So the process is slightly longer, but that’s because it’s more complete, more transparent, and more focused on getting the decision right,” concludes Diogo Goncalves.