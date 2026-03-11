Upward trend in the use of VR

The trio of experts studied the use of video replay during the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 and found out that there was at least one video replay in 45 of the 65 matches played — more specifically, the tournament totalled 83 instances in which VR was used.

During the preliminary round, there were 51 VR reviews in 28 matches (out of 36 games played during that phase), meaning that 78 per cent of the games had at least one video replay. For the main round, VR was used at least once in half of the games, with 24 VR instances in 12 matches, while five out of six games during the final weekend combined for eight video replays.

A comparative analysis shows a higher VR use overall compared to the previous Men's EHF EURO edition, as well as for each competition phase. There were 57 VR instances in 2024, with 2026 recording a higher number also for the preliminary round (51 compared to 32), main round (24 compared to 19) and final weekend (9 compared to 6).