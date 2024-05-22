Viktória Gyori-Lukács: "Only victory is acceptable for us"

The green-whites started the season with ten wins in a row in Europe’s top flight which was followed by three losses and one draw at the end of the group stage, yet they still managed to stay in first place in the group and advance to the quarter-finals, where Norwegian powerhouse and title-holders, Vipers Kristiansand, were their opponents. In Norway, ETO triumphed by seven, 30:23, with Gyori-Lukács scoring twice.

“It was this season’s best game for us, so far. The fact that we won by that many goals calmed us down and even though we lost at home, we never let the second leg out of our hands. We finally proved it to ourselves that we can beat them.”

Győr are trying to find the way back to the throne since their last victory in 2019. A season later, Gyori-Lukács joined and she is also awaiting her first gold medal.

“It does not come to my mind that we are not going to win. Only victory is acceptable for us. This is why I have worked hard since I started to play handball. Moreover, plenty of my teammates will leave the club after this season including Stine Oftedal and for them, we fight with extra motivation. On the other hand, it is also unbelievable that since I joined ETO we always made it to Budapest and the atmosphere there is unmatched in women’s handball."

On the match against Team Esbjerg - the first semi-final on Saturday, June 1 at 15:00 CEST, Gyori-Lukács mentioned that their preparation is still focused on the physical aspect, emphasising endurance, "It will be a very tough duel; I believe the top four teams are in the EHF FINAL4," she said. Henny Reistad, along with her teammate and ex-Győr player, Nora Mörk, are both in the top 10 scorers this season, and Gyori-Lukács sees Reistad as Esbjerg's key player and neutralising her threat will be crucial for victory, “We have to slow her down, to prevent her to score ten or more goals,” she declared.