Vipers back to winning ways; Györ stay perfect

There were four Round 10 matches of the EHF Champions League Women on Saturday, including the Match of the Week, in which titleholders Vipers Kristiansand proved too strong for Krim Mercator Ljubljana.

Also in Group B, Team Esbjerg won away at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, while in Group A, Györi Audi ETO KC maintained their perfect run and SG BBM Bietigheim ended a negative streak.