EHF Champions League
Vipers back to winning ways; Györ stay perfect
There were four Round 10 matches of the EHF Champions League Women on Saturday, including the Match of the Week, in which titleholders Vipers Kristiansand proved too strong for Krim Mercator Ljubljana.
Also in Group B, Team Esbjerg won away at FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, while in Group A, Györi Audi ETO KC maintained their perfect run and SG BBM Bietigheim ended a negative streak.
It was fun to be back! I’ve lost many games here in Partille, so it was nice to finally win. Everyone can see that this wasn’t our best game, but I’m happy that we got the two points.”
Even though it was a really strong performance against an amazing team, we obviously won’t celebrate. We had a bit too many mistakes today. To win these types of games, we have to play almost perfectly.
We believed before the match that we could win, but Reistad and Mörk played very well today. We fought hard and I am proud of the team as we keep on going with our heads held high.
I am totally happy with the team’s performance. It is always a great game with Fradi, they play at the highest level and the crowd is going insane every time.