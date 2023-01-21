Vipers become first team to claim quarter-final spot

Reigning champions Vipers Kristiansand achieved their desired goal of reaching the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 as they outclassed Odense Håndbold for the second time this season.

Markéta Jerábková and Katrine Lunde produced their best performances and lifted the Norwegian club to a 34:24 victory and a direct spot in the quarter-finals for the second straight season.