Vipers celebrate third consecutive EHF FINAL4 berth in style

QUARTER-FINALS, SECOND LEG

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) 40:31 (18:18)

Vipers Kristiansand win 71:56 on aggregate

the Norwegian side has secured their third EHF FINAL4 berth in a row with their 71:56 aggregate win, having won the previous two editions of the business end of the EHF Champions League Women

the turning point of the game was a 7:1 run for Vipers between the 37 th and the 45 th minutes, which saw the lead change hands and the Norwegian side run away with the win

this was also Rapid’s worst-ever loss in their participation in the EHF Champions League Women, with Vipers completing a flawless second half, scoring 22 goals which is the largest number of conceded goals for Rapid in a half in their history

Vipers scored at least 40 goals for the second time this season, getting close to their record of 43 goals in this edition of the European premium competition, set against DHK Banik Most,

Rapid have lost back-to-back games in the EHF Champions League Women for the first time in history, but still overcame expectations to qualify for the quarter-finals

Magnificent Vipers ride excellent attack to EHF FINAL4

Vipers Kristiansand were clearly the better and more experienced side in this doubleheader and had little trouble disposing of CS Rapid Bucuresti, a team that has made their first-ever appearance this season in the EHF Champions League Women, and therefore the first quarter-finals berth.

After the six-goal win in the first leg, in a sold-out Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest, Vipers had a clear advantage and only needed to manage it carefully, which they absolutely did, as Rapid had a two-goal lead early in the game, only to find themselves tied and the game turned on its head.

While Vipers, who boast the best attack this season, did miss many shots and had a 45% attacking efficiency in the first half, the Norwegian side dominated the last 30 minutes, delivering their best-ever attacking performance in knockout games in the European premium competition and are now preparing for a historic three-peat in Budapest, after securing their best-ever winning streak on their home court with eight wins out of eight games this season.