GROUP B



IK Sävehof (SWE) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 23:42 (15:21)

Jana Knedlikova and Ragnhild Dahl had combined for nine goals by the 13th minute, to secure a double-digit lead for Vipers at 13:3

Sävehof responded with a 6:1 run, which helped them to close the gap to six goals at the break

after the restart, the title holders showed their firepower again, to hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in their Champions League history

Kristiansand earned their biggest win in CL history, beating the previous record, 39:25 against Kastamonu earlier this season

Vipers claimed their fourth straight win in the competition and are now level with Metz Handball on 12 points

Sävehof extended their losing run to four games and stay seventh with four points



Ragnhild Valle Dahl can't be stopped! #deloehfcl #showtimeforchampions pic.twitter.com/iXXo0ceOtK — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) January 9, 2022

Norway stalwarts shine again



Two Vipers players Kathrine Lunde and Nora Mork were instrumental in the Norway team that enjoyed victory at the 2021 World Championship 2021, and both shone again for their club in the first Champions League game of 2022.



Lunde recorded 15 saves for an amazing 54 per cent save rate, while Mork scored seven goals, one fewer than match top scorer Ragnhild Dahl, to become a new leader of the tournament's scoring chart with a tally of 68 goals.