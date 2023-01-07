Vipers seal nail-biting win against FTC

No luck for FTC in close games

It was a nail-biting game for the reigning champions, who definitely are still struggling to find their form, especially in attack, where their efficiency dropped in this game to 48%.

However, their experience is still key and some of their players like Anna Vyakhireva and Katrine Lunde delivered excellent performances on both sides of the ball especially when it mattered the most.

FTC are still in fifth place with nine points, but their form has been picking up. This was their second one goal lost this season.