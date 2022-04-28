Vipers star Mørk features in latest Handball Diaries episode

Nora Mørk could add another chapter to her storied career this season as Vipers Kristiansand aim to qualify for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2022. The defending champions take on Krim Mercator Ljubljana in the EHF Champions League quarter-finals this and next weekend.

On the eve of the quarter-finals, Handball Diaries goes up close and personal with Mørk, who takes the viewers on her career-long journey full of titles and triumphs, but also with injuries and setbacks.

“I have won almost everything a handball player can dream of, but not without a price,” Mørk says in the documentary.

The star right back reflects on her years as a youth player (“I was a brat”), her first successes with Larvik and the Norwegian national team, her triple EHF Champions League crown with Györi Audi ETO KC, her stint at CSM, and finally her return to Norway to join Vipers.

The documentary sheds light on how Mørk has overcome knee injuries over and over again to get back to the top her sport each time.

“I didn’t want to come back and just be a decent handball player, I wanted to come back and be amongst the very best,” says Mørk, who has no regrets.

“I would rather have the career I have had and then be in pain, rather than not having had it.”

The documentary is made by EHF Marketing and DAZN. In a previous episode, the Handball Diaries featured Croatia standout Camila Micijevic.