Viran Morros shares insights for rising handball stars

Viran Morros shares insights for rising handball stars

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
20 February 2025, 16:00

Spanish handball star Viran Morros was one of the five ambassadors who joined 30 young players at the sixth Respect Your Talent (RYT) camp in Vienna earlier this year – and he has opened up about why the lessons learned matter for the stars of the future.

In an exclusive interview with the EHF, Morros shares his insights on the challenges young handball players face, both on and off the court.

“There's a lot of topics that affect your performance — your lifestyle, the way you eat, if you rest or you don’t rest, the way you handle pressure, your relationship with social media, situations off court, like legal situations,” he says.

“You need to perform on the court. You need to give your best,” Morros adds. “But if the other parts are not correct, are not well addressed, it's difficult to perform on the right way in the court.”

Morros says young players should: “Work hard, that's for sure. Be patient. Don't lose the focus. But also get prepared for the future.”

He says he would have appreciated the chance to join a RYT camp when he was young, although Morros also points out every player progresses at their own pace.

Watch the full interview with Morros, including a look into some of the activities at the RYT camp, here.

Photo © Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Flags
Previous Article Court of Handball fines Croatian and Macedonian Handball Federations

Latest news

More News