Viran Morros shares insights for rising handball stars

In an exclusive interview with the EHF, Morros shares his insights on the challenges young handball players face, both on and off the court.

“There's a lot of topics that affect your performance — your lifestyle, the way you eat, if you rest or you don’t rest, the way you handle pressure, your relationship with social media, situations off court, like legal situations,” he says.

“You need to perform on the court. You need to give your best,” Morros adds. “But if the other parts are not correct, are not well addressed, it's difficult to perform on the right way in the court.”

Morros says young players should: “Work hard, that's for sure. Be patient. Don't lose the focus. But also get prepared for the future.”

He says he would have appreciated the chance to join a RYT camp when he was young, although Morros also points out every player progresses at their own pace.

Watch the full interview with Morros, including a look into some of the activities at the RYT camp, here.

Photo © Uros Hocevar/kolektiff