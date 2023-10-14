Beach Handball
Vote for EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 All-star Teams
The EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup 2023 is reaching its final stage and the time has come to honour the players who shined the most during the tournament. With help from a team of experts, six goalkeepers, six defenders, and six MVP nominees have been selected for each gender.
Who has been the star of the tournament? Which goalkeeper pulled off the most eye-catching saves? Have your say and decide who deserves their spot on the All-star Teams.
Voting is open for 24 hours, from Saturday, 14 October 16:00 CEST (15:00 local time) until Sunday, 15 October 16:00 CEST (15:00 local time).
Women's EHF BH Champions Cup 2023 nominations:
MVP
- CATS AM Team Almeria – Asunción Batista Portero (ESP)
- BHT Conkret Byczki Kowalewo Pomorskie – Oliwia Piotrowska (POL)
- Black Lake Beach – Barnard Isabel (NED)
- GRD Leça - Love Tiles – Sara Pinho (POR)
- OVB Beach Girl – Renáta Csiki (HUN)
- The Danish Beachhandball Dream – Line Larsen Berggen (DEN)
Goalkeeper
- CATS AM Team Almeria – Silvia Lladro Fernandez (ESP)
- GRD Leça - Love Tiles – Rosa Ribeiro (POR)
- Multichem Szentendrei NKE – Veronika Vitovszki (HUN)
- Black Lake Beach – Bakker Lisanne (NED)
- KRAS Volendam – Anouk Glas (NED)
- OVB Beach Girls – Zsuzsanna Doszpoth (HUN)
Defender
- OVB Beach Girls- Gabriella Landi (HUN)
- KRAS Volendam – Linnet Popping (NED)
- CATS AM Team Almeria – Violeta Gonzalez Pouderux (ARG)
- GRD Leça - Love Tiles – Catarina Oliveira (POR)
- Beach Bazis – Isabel Wolf (GER)
- Black Lake Beach – Marit Jaelle van Ede (NED)
Men's EHF BH Champions Cup 2023 nominations:
MVP
- 12 Monkeys - Matthew Wollin (GER)
- E.F.E Os Tigres / LEVEL – Joao Pinhal (POR)
- Rødby Beach Boys - Simon Moss (DEN)
- GRD Leça SPAR – Tiago Costa (POR)
- HIR SAT BHC – Patrik Vizes (HUN)
- BHT Petra Plock – Filip Koper (POL)
Goalkeeper
- Rødby Beach Boys – Martin Norlund Christensen (DEN)
- BHT Petra Plock – Krystian Matusiak (POL)
- E.F.E Os Tigres / LEVEL – Roberto Mateo Sanchez (ESP)
- GRD Leça SPAR – Castro Ricardo (POR)
- 12 Monkey Köln – Oliver Middel (GER)
- Handball Ligue Grand Est – Eliott Nicolle (FRA)
Defender
- Rødby Beach Boys - Jeppe Villumsen (DEN)
- Formento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga – Ignacio Vladimir Palomino Fidalgo (ESP)
- E.F.E Os Tigres / LEVEL – Christian Nilesen (DEN)
- GRD Leça SPAR – Francisco Santos (POR)
- Feyenoord – Thomas van Ophem (NED)
- HIR SAT BHC – Andras John (HUN)