Vranjes reflects on overcoming disbelief from others

One element many RYT ambassadors highlight is how they would have benefitted from such a programme in their youth — having access not only to top-level training but information about nutrition, mental health and recovery, to name just a few areas the programme addresses and that are covered in the various webinars and online sessions found in the RYT app.

“One thing the player now has is also the help, the regeneration, the athletic trainers, the nutrition, the mental health fitness coaches. We didn’t have anything. Yeah, we had a medical team. A masseur sometimes. It was like you get hurt and then you play. Today is totally different — they have professionals in every different aspect around as well,” says Vranjes, adding that, despite the fewer resources available, there was one very important step taken early in his career that helped guide his mentality:

“At 17 years old, I wrote down my journey, my career, in steps. I had a vision, I had a mission, then we had the goals of course, and the part-goals on the way. It was really like a staircase.”

Although he had the map drawn, Vranjes still faced obstacles as he made his way to the top. As he already highlighted, his height was one factor used against him by those who doubted. He says that maintaining steadfast belief in himself was ultimately the key to being motivated to put in the hard work and achieve his goals.

“I didn’t get a big role when I was 17, 18 years old. I played in the first league, but I was playing two minutes, five minutes, for two years, three years. But this patience, this belief that I also had in myself to prove...For example, one coach said to me: ‘You are too small to be playing handball. I think you should choose football instead.’ And that, as a 16-year-old, to hear was hard. And I don’t think someone should tell another person that it is not possible,” says Vranjes.

“You should experience, you should try, you should show your will. That made me sad, of course, and insecure for a moment, but then I decided in my mind that I will show everybody that it is possible. So, obstacles were there, but my belief and my will to work hard somehow won over the people that didn’t believe in me.”