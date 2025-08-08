W17 EHF Championship reaches semi-final stage

08 August 2025, 12:00

The preliminary round has come to its conclusion, and now the knockout stages begin in the W17 EHF Championship 2025 in Pristina, Kosovo. Four teams are still dreaming of lifting the trophy on Sunday, but first they must navigate Saturday's semi-finals, which will be shown live on EHFTV.

This week's preliminary round has whittled the eight-team tournament down to four, and as with all the group A and B matches, the Pallati i Rinise dhe Sportit in Kosovo's capital will host the two semi-finals, which are scheduled as follows:

W17 EHF Championship 2025 semi-finals
Saturday 9 August 2025

16:45 CEST - Finland vs Ukraine
19:00 CEST - Italy vs Bulgaria

Both matches will be broadcast live on EHFTV. Geo-blocking may apply in certain countries and territories.

Finland will be coming into their semi-final full of confidence after they won all three of their matches in group A by an average of over 14 goals. With 124 goals in three matches, they had by far the strongest attack in the preliminary round.

However, their semi-final opponents Ukraine conceded 71 goals across their three group B games, a better defensive record than the Finns, despite losing their opener 26:23 to Italy. Their defence will have to be solid again, but they could be the team to slow Finland's goal threat.

After their three-goal win over Ukraine, Italy were pushed hard by Israel in a 31:30 win before strolling to a huge victory over Great Britain. Already coming away unscathed from some tight matches to keep their perfect record intact could stand them in good stead ahead of their semi-final.

Their last-four opponents Bulgaria may have been beaten by Finland 40:29 in their final preliminary round match, but that was after securing comfortable wins over Kosovo and Latvia to reach the last four with a game to spare. With over 100 goals to their name, Bulgaria could threaten Italy's resolute defence.

All four teams will be in action again on Sunday; the losing duo will contest the bronze medal match, before the winning semi-finalists do battle for the gold medals in the W17 EHF Championship final.

Meanwhile, the four teams eliminated in the preliminary round will also be in action on Saturday, as the cross matches begin to determine the final standings.

Latvia, who finished third in group A, face Great Britain who are looking for their first victory. Host nation Kosovo will be aiming to give the home crowd something to cheer this weekend, though Israel will provide stern opponents.

The winners will meet in the placement match 5-6 and the losers in the placement match 7-8 on Sunday. All matches will be shown live on EHFTV. For a full breakdown of the full schedule and results, click here.

Photos © Nikolle QUNI

