W17 EHF EURO semi-final stage set

Denmark have won more medals at previous W17 EHF EURO tournaments than any other team in the competition this year, but will face the challenge of a confident Croatia in their hunt for a fourth title. Meanwhile Germany are looking for a second straight final, but have a strong French defence to contend with.

SEMI-FINALS

Germany vs France

Friday 11 August, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

Germany previously won the W17 EHF EURO in 2017, beating Norway in the final; they were runners-up in 2021 and in 2001, and bronze medallists in 1992 and 1999

France's sole win came in 2007, against Spain. They have also won two bronze medals, in 2005 and 2019

so far this year, Germany have recorded four wins and a draw in the competition, scoring 157 goals and conceding 116

France won all three group matches, but a 20:25 loss to Denmark in the main round put them second in group II

the French team have put 143 goals past their opponents so far, but conceded just 109

Germany's top scorer is 15-year-old right back Ruslana Litvinov, who has netted 26 times. French centre back Melissa Chantelly, aged 17, has scored 24 goals

Denmark vs Croatia

Friday 11 August, 20:15 CEST, live on EHFTV