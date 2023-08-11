W17 EHF EURO semi-final stage set
Croatia will look to upset three-time champions Denmark, while unbeaten Germany take on France in the Women's 17 EHF EURO 2023 semi-finals on Friday 11 August (live on EHFTV).
Denmark have won more medals at previous W17 EHF EURO tournaments than any other team in the competition this year, but will face the challenge of a confident Croatia in their hunt for a fourth title. Meanwhile Germany are looking for a second straight final, but have a strong French defence to contend with.
SEMI-FINALS
Germany vs France
Friday 11 August, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Germany previously won the W17 EHF EURO in 2017, beating Norway in the final; they were runners-up in 2021 and in 2001, and bronze medallists in 1992 and 1999
- France's sole win came in 2007, against Spain. They have also won two bronze medals, in 2005 and 2019
- so far this year, Germany have recorded four wins and a draw in the competition, scoring 157 goals and conceding 116
- France won all three group matches, but a 20:25 loss to Denmark in the main round put them second in group II
- the French team have put 143 goals past their opponents so far, but conceded just 109
- Germany's top scorer is 15-year-old right back Ruslana Litvinov, who has netted 26 times. French centre back Melissa Chantelly, aged 17, has scored 24 goals
Denmark vs Croatia
Friday 11 August, 20:15 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Denmark backed up three wins in the group stage with a win and a draw (against Hungary) in the main round
- the Danes are looking for their fourth W17 EURO title, and their eighth medal at this level overall. Their last win was in 2015 when they beat Russia 25:24 in the final
- Croatia have reached the semi-finals just once before, in 2001, when they finished fourth
- after winning their three group games, Croatia lost 22:27 to Germany in the last main round game
- 16-year-old left wing Katja Vukovic is Croatia's top scorer with 26 goals - out of the 140 scored in total by her side so far
- Denmark have the least effective attack of the four semi-finalists, with only 124 goals scored, but also the best defence, allowing only 106 past their goalkeeper
- however their top scorer, left back Anne Dolberg, has netted 30 times