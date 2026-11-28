In Lunde: Life and Death of an Athlete, Katrine Lunde takes us behind the scenes of one of the most emotional moments in her career, opening the door to her home and her life. “It has been both challenging and rewarding to share so much of myself, but the process has given me a unique opportunity to bring everything into perspective. This documentary is a fitting conclusion and an honest look back at my life shaped by handball.

“It is a beautiful memory for me, my family, and especially my daughter Atina, and I truly hope that my love for handball will inspire many girls and boys to follow their dreams.”