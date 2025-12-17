Watch the defending Men’s EHF EURO title holders in Oslo

Want to see the defending title holders France in action or catch the Paris 2024 Olympic semi-finalists Slovenia? How about seeing Norway play at home? With two preliminary round groups serving up six straight days of action, Oslo is the place for you!

Unity Arena on Oslo fjord will see plenty of thrills as some of the top teams in men’s handball start their Men’s EHF EURO 2026 campaigns. Be among the 9,000 spectators witnessing France, Norway, Czechia and Ukraine beginning in preliminary round group C, and Slovenia, Faroe Islands, Montenegro and Switzerland in group D.

Teams, schedule, tickets

Which teams can I watch in Oslo?

Six consecutive days of Men’s EHF EURO 2026 action will be delivered in Oslo, with two preliminary round groups playing their matches in the Norwegian capital

After taking their fourth Men's EHF EURO trophy in January 2024, France start their title defence in group C, where they will meet EHF EURO 2026 co-hosts Norway, Czechia and Ukraine

2024 was a big year for Slovenia, as they reached the Olympic semi-finals for the first time. They begin the Men's EHF EURO 2026 in a competitive-looking group D, taking on the fan favourites of the 2024 edition, Faroe Islands, plus two other rapidly rising national teams: Montenegro and Switzerland

The two teams that qualify to the main round from group C will join the main round in Herning, while the two sides that progress from group D head to Malmö for the main round

What does the playing schedule in Oslo look like?

Group C and D will alternate match days, providing top-level handball action every day of the preliminary round in Oslo. Each match day features two games, with throw-off times at 18:00 CET and 20:30 CET

The group C matches will be played on Thursday 15, Saturday 17 and Monday 19 January, with two matches per day

Group D will play on Friday 16, Sunday 18 and Tuesday 20 January

The main round in Herning, where the two top group C teams will continue the EHF EURO 2026, begins on 22 January, while the main round in Malmö, for the two successful group D sides, starts on 23 January

Book your seats for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in Oslo via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now.

