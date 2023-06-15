Waterdrop® becomes official partner of TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023

With a mission to inspire people to ‘Drink More Water’, waterdrop® is committed to helping customers live healthier, and more sustainable lives – and meanwhile reduce the use of plastic bottles.

The partnership promotes sustainable hydration at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2023. Waterdrop® provides double-walled, steel, reusable bottles to players, staff, and the event team. Every player receives their own branded bottle, engraved with their names and the official event logo. Leaving them perfectly equipped for the weekend, as hydration will be a key factor for success.

The bottles can be refilled at any tap; together with the hydration cubes that dissolve in water, they provide vitamins, electrolytes, or even caffeine, to keep the user cool and hydrated.

Also, waterdrop® will be present with LED board animations and a big activation booth in the fan zone, where all visitors of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 can experience the wide range of products.

photo © Jure Erzen / kolektiff