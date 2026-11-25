“I’d never cried on court before the final whistle, but I did that last time”
Lunde-Borgersen ended her on-court career before Vipers’ biggest successes: The EHF Champions League titles in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Vipers debuted at the EHF FINAL4 in Budapest in 2019, placing third. The 2019/20 season was cancelled partway through due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and when handball returned in force, Vipers made it back to the Hungarian capital.
“The thing is, when you come back to your old club, representing Kristiansand and win the Champions League not once, not twice but three times in a row…I’d never cried on court before the final whistle, but I did that last time,” says Lunde.
“It was one of the greatest moments. Amazing.”
The emotions on court speak volumes of what those EHF Champions League titles with Vipers meant to Lunde. By then, she had taken the top-flight trophy four times — twice with Györ, following the two with Viborg. Today, Lunde is the joint-record holder for most titles in the competition, alongside Andrei Xepkin, and the single record holder in handball for trophies won across all major championships.