Then 37, Lunde was not ready to be done. It turned out she was almost a decade from donning her goalkeeper outfit for the last time.

“That was supposed to be my time to slow down, but it didn’t turn out that way. I had no idea what lay ahead,” she says in the documentary, to be released worldwide on the EHF’s Home of Handball YouTube channel on 28 November at 19:00 CET and broadcast in Norway on TV2 on 29 November.

The documentary, an Infront and EHF production, takes viewers behind the scenes to follow Lunde in the last days of her career, leading up to her farewell match, in the EHF EURO Cup 2026.