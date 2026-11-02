Wednesday Qualifiers action: The road to Men’s EHF EURO 2028 throws off in Croatia

Wednesday Qualifiers action: The road to Men’s EHF EURO 2028 throws off in Croatia

ER 2837 (1)
EHF / Eric Willemsen
02 November 2026, 13:00

A total of 32 national teams across eight groups embark on the road to Spain, Portugal and Switzerland this week in round 1 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers. Eight matches open the qualification series on Wednesday, with the remaining eight games being scheduled for the following day.

Headliners on Wednesday are three-time silver and four-time bronze medallists Croatia, who throw off the qualifiers at 17:00 CET when taking on Lithuania in group 1. The opening day ends with two matches up North, as the Faroe Islands face Kosovo in group 4 and Iceland take on Ukraine in group 3.

GROUP 1

Croatia vs Lithuania

Wednesday 4 November, 17:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 2-0-0

Last match: Croatia vs Lithuania, 12 June 2011 (34:26 (19:13))

  • 2026 bronze medallists Croatia have played at all 17 EHF EUROs so far, and reached at least the semi-finals on 10 occasions

  • they still aim for their first EHF EURO title, but only two teams have won more medals than Croatia’s seven — Denmark and Spain, with nine each

  • Lithuania eye their third final tournament participation, and the first since 2022, when they finished 21st

  • both previous duels were won by Croatia, though the last encounter happened more than 15 years ago

  • Croatia head coach Dagur Sigurðsson has to do without Industria Kielce right back Luka Lovre Klarica, who has a back injury

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 SF1 Germany Vs Croatia L7A5103 AM
It is always nice to be with the national team, and the atmosphere in the squad is really good. There is no slowing down — we have a demanding schedule, but over the years we have learned to adapt to this kind of rhythm. We have to be careful with both Lithuania and Finland. It is up to us to approach both matches seriously, stay fully focused and continue our winning streak. I was in Split eight years ago for the European Championship, and I am really looking forward to playing there again, in front of fantastic fans and in such a great atmosphere.
Marko Mamić
Left back, Croatia
2024 11 10 LTU MKD 50

GROUP 2

Austria vs Türkiye

Wednesday 4 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 5-3-2

Last match: Türkiye vs Austria, 7 May 2025 (29:34 (14:19))

  • the teams also shared a group in the 2026 qualifiers, when Austria won both at home (31:28) and away (34:29)

  • Türkiye last beat Austria in January 2003, when they won 31:22 — the biggest margin in any of their 10 duels so far

  • Austria hope to qualify for their sixth straight EHF EURO, while Türkiye aim for their debut at a major tournament

  • Austria’s best EHF EURO results are eighth places, from 2020 and 2024

  • head coach Iker Romero has included two debutants in Austria’s squad: right back Florian Budde and 18-year-old goalkeeper Sergej Novakovic

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Austria Vs Serbia ER13659 JE
Our first goal is to qualify. There’s no need to debate that. But there are no easy games. Türkiye and Georgia have made strides in recent years, and especially on the road, you have to be ready to battle for 60 minutes against these teams. We want to show, starting with the very first game, the energy and confidence with which we’re approaching this qualifying campaign.
Iker Romero
Head coach, Austria

GROUP 3

Iceland vs Ukraine

Wednesday 4 November, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 2-0-2

Last match: Iceland vs Ukraine, 18 June 2017 (34:26 (18:13))

  • Iceland have been present at all EHF EUROs since 2000, reaching the semi-finals three times, most recently in 2026

  • their best result was winning bronze in 2010 in Austria

  • Ukraine hope to book an EHF EURO ticket for the ninth time in total; since 2020, they have only missed the 2024 edition

  • both teams won their respective home game when they also played each other in the 2018 qualifiers

  • for his 20-player squad, Iceland head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson has selected 11 players from clubs in the German Bundesliga

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Bronze Medal Match Iceland Vs Croatia R1JC9627 JC
Opening the qualifiers at home is special. Ukraine are well organised and full of energy, so we need to be sharp from the first minute. With a full Laugardalshöll behind us, we want to start this campaign the right way.
Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson
Head coach, Iceland

GROUP 4

Faroe Islands vs Kosovo

Wednesday 4 November, 20:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 5-0-0

Last match: Kosovo vs Faroe Islands, 8 May 2025 (23:25 (13:12))

  • after their 2024 debut, Faroe Islands now strive for their third straight appearance at the EHF EURO

  • they finished 20th in 2024, before winning their first match (against Montenegro, also opponents in the 2028 qualifiers) and finishing 13th in 2026

  • Kosovo have lost all previous meetings with the Faroe Islands, but came close to getting at least a point in their most recent duel in 2025

  • Kosovo haven’t yet qualified for any major championship

  • the biggest ever win for the Faroe Islands in an EHF EURO Qualifier came against Kosovo — 32:21 in November 2024

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands L7A0166 AM
The Faroe Islands look very much forward to begin the journey for EURO 2028. At the EURO 2024 in Berlin, and in Oslo in 2026, the Faroe Islands, including thousands of supporters, had great experiences, and we will do everything we can to secure the Faroe Islands a spot for EURO 2028. We know that we are part of a strong group, with Kosovo, Montenegro and Hungary, and a big key for our success we will be to continue our great performances at home, where the Faroe Islands have not lost a qualification game in 4 years.
Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen
Head coach, Faroe Islands
6N3A7451
A very difficult match awaits us, against a talented national team. Naturally, we will be playing in an extraordinary atmosphere, filled with passionate fans. We are well aware of the level of the Faroe Islands team and the clubs where their players compete. We will play with full focus and give everything we have. We shall see what the result will be, but we are hoping for a good start to the qualifiers.
Drilon Tahirukaj
Right wing, Kosovo

GROUP 5

Czechia vs Israel

Wednesday 4 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 8-1-1

Last match: Czechia vs Israel, 30 April 2023 (27:24 (15:13))

  • Czechia have played at all EHF EUROs since 2018, but they have not made it beyond the preliminary round in their last three appearances

  • the sixth-place finishes from 1996 and 2018 are their best results in the competition so far

  • the 2002 edition in Sweden remains the only EHF EURO final tournament in which Israel took part

  • two clear wins for Czechia were the results when the teams also shared a qualifiers group for the EHF EURO 2024

  • Israel’s only victory in 10 duels with Czechia so far happened in September 1998, when they won 24:22 in Tel Aviv

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Czechia Vs Ukraine FLP 9269 FV
Our goal is to qualify for the European Championship in the best possible position. This is not just about one weekend or one week. The qualification campaign lasts several months, and we expect our players to develop throughout this period. The first week is the most difficult. There is a long break between national team camps, so we are happy that we will play our first match at home.
Daniel Kubeš
Head coach, Czechia

Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Wednesday 4 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 1-0-1

Last match: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovenia, 27 April 2023 (27:26 (15:15))

  • Slovenia have missed only two EHF EURO final tournaments so far — in 1998 and 2014

  • in 2004, they won silver for their only EHF EURO medal so far; they also have a bronze from the 2017 IHF World Championship

  • after missing the 2026 edition, Bosnia and Herzegovina hope to return to the EHF EURO for what would be their fourth participation

  • Slovenia won 28:20 when the teams also met in the 2024 qualifiers, but Bosnia took the reverse fixture 27:26 a few months later

  • most notable absentees for Slovenia are goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin, defender Blaž Blagotinšek and left wing Tilen Kodrin

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Switzerland Vs Slovenia FLP 6200 FV
It is always great to gather again with the guys in the national team. In the opening qualification window, we want four points, but we will need to earn them on the court. We must show that we are the better opponent. It will be especially nice to play at home in Koper, where I believe the stands will be full and create a great atmosphere.
Andraž Makuc
Centre back, Slovenia
Euro26 Slovenia Vs Croatia R1JC7189JC

GROUP 6

Poland vs Latvia

Wednesday 4 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 6-0-0

Last match: Poland vs Latvia, 22 March 2026 (33:25 (15:18))

  • the teams last met as recently as seven months ago, when Poland had two clear wins in their qualification duels for the 2027 IHF World Championship

  • since 2002, Poland have missed a final tournament of the EHF EURO only once, in 2018

  • reaching the semi-finals and finishing fourth at the 2010 edition in Austria is their best EHF EURO result

  • Latvia hope to return to the EHF EURO eight years after their debut in 2020 — their sole participation so far

  • several key players are missing from Poland’s squad, including Arkadiusz Moryto, Szymon Sićko, Kamil Syprzak, and goalkeeper Miłosz Wałach

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Poland Vs Italy SENN3768 DS
I think it will be very important for us to start this European Championship qualification campaign with a very focused mindset, especially with such an important game as the first one we are going to play at home against Latvia. We need to win that game, but also to start building confidence in our style of play. These games are also a good opportunity for us to work together again with the national team players. We know that Latvia are a young team who are improving all the time and gaining more and more experience.
Jesús González
Head coach, Poland

GROUP 8

North Macedonia vs Luxembourg

Wednesday 4 November, 19:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 6-0-0

Last match: Luxembourg vs North Macedonia, 26 April 2023 (23:28 (12:14))

  • North Macedonia target their ninth straight participation and 10th overall in an EHF EURO final tournament

  • the fifth place from 2012 remains their best EHF EURO result

  • former star right back Kiril Lazarov, top scorer of the EHF EURO 2012, is the Macedonian team’s head coach since 2021

  • they won all six previous matches against Luxembourg by a substantial margin; the 28:23 from the last encounter in 2023 was their narrowest win

  • Luxembourg have never made it to an EHF EURO final tournament; this marks only their third appearance at phase 2 of the qualifiers

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 North Macedonia Vs Romania 2KA04211 EM

Photos © Damir Sencar / kolektiff (main), Lithuanian Handball Federation, Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff, Eva Manhart / kolektiff (in-text, in order)

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

POL ROU Fot Paweł Bejnarowicz 121
Previous Article Monika Kobylińska: "Playing the EHF EURO in front of your fans is a unique experience"

Latest news

More News