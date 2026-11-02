A total of 32 national teams across eight groups embark on the road to Spain, Portugal and Switzerland this week in round 1 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers. Eight matches open the qualification series on Wednesday, with the remaining eight games being scheduled for the following day.

Headliners on Wednesday are three-time silver and four-time bronze medallists Croatia, who throw off the qualifiers at 17:00 CET when taking on Lithuania in group 1. The opening day ends with two matches up North, as the Faroe Islands face Kosovo in group 4 and Iceland take on Ukraine in group 3.