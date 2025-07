The takeovers will allow fans a personal glimpse of the lives of the players they see on court each week — from how they are preparing for and looking ahead to the upcoming season to what they eat and how they spend free time. Through the behind-the-scenes sharing of the players’ lives, fans will have the chance to experience what it takes to compete at the top level in European club handball.

The project will continue through the preseason, with more players to join the list of those taking over the @ehfcl Instagram account — where the series will be exclusively available.

Photos: kolektiff images; Sabin Malisevschi