What Blomberg-Lippe’s Njinkeu has learned in the Champions League

What Blomberg-Lippe’s Njinkeu has learned in the Champions League

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EHF / Björn Pazen
06 November 2026, 11:00

Farrelle Njinkeu has experienced an extraordinary 12 months: she made her Bundesliga, EHF Champions League Women and senior national team debuts, won a German championship title, and claimed the 2026 IHF Women's Junior World Championship gold medal.

Next up is the round 7 Match of the Week in the EHF Champions League Women, where Njinkeu and her team, HSG Blomberg-Lippe, will host record winners Györi Audi ETO KC (Saturday 7 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV). While the Hungarian side tops the group B table alongside Metz Handball, both sides unbeaten with 11 points, the Champions League debutants from Germany have lost all six previous matches.

It is another step and another opportunity for the 19 year-old right wing, who is keenly aware of how much she has learned in the past year.

“The past 12 months have been very intense. Right from the beginning, I experienced a different level of physicality that I had to cope with. In just a few months, I was able to gain so many new experiences that will help me enormously on my future journey,” she says.

One of the highlights was undoubtedly winning the German championship with HSG after a thrilling final series against BV Borussia Dortmund — the first major trophy in Blomberg’s club history. It was an achievement that took time to sink in.

“I needed a little time to realise everything that had happened. It is difficult to describe the feeling. But knowing that all those months of hard work, as well as the ups and downs we went through as a team, had been worthwhile is an amazing feeling,” Njinkeu adds.

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For Njinkeu, the strength of Blomberg’s team lies in something that goes beyond individual quality.

“It’s the family atmosphere. We are all there for one another, and that sense of togetherness creates trust. That was exactly what helped us throughout last season. Whatever the score, we never gave up because we trusted one another and believed in each other's determination and abilities.”

That collective spirit has now opened the door to another stage of her career: the EHF Champions League. Playing against Europe's elite was a dream long before it became reality.

“As a young player, I definitely dreamed of one day playing against the best players,” she recalls.

Qualifying for Europe’s top flight competition was an overwhelming moment. “The excitement was enormous. The whole experience was overwhelming — becoming German champions and securing a place in the Champions League at the same time.”

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Standing on court for the first time in Europe's premier club competition in their opener against Gloria Bistrita in September was therefore particularly special.

“It was wonderful to play our first home game in the competition. What added even more to the excitement was the thought that the dream of a whole club and which I personally had for so many years had finally come true,” Njinkeu remembers.

The reality of the EHF Champions League, however, has also provided some tough lessons. HSG are still waiting for their first points, and Njinkeu has quickly discovered just how unforgiving the competition can be, noting: “One of the lessons from our games so far is that our opponents punish every single mistake. A good performance for 50 minutes is simply not enough; you need to maintain your level throughout the entire match.”

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For a young player eager to develop, these challenges are also invaluable.

“Playing the Champions League is very important for my development. Playing against top teams quickly shows me what I need to work on, both in attack and in defence. The level is extremely high, and you need to offer more to be successful,” she says.

She does not believe that experience alone explains the gap between Blomberg and their European opponents, adding: “As a team, we need to maintain a consistently high level of efficiency and reduce the periods when our performance drops.”

The ambition remains to make the most of the remaining group matches and keep the possibility of progressing to the play-offs alive.

“Our first objective is to celebrate our first point. Then we will see what the other teams do and whether we have a chance to continue our journey after the 14 group matches,” Njinkeu says.

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Meanwhile, Njinkeu is also continuing to make progress on the international stage. Her inclusion in Germany's squad for the Women's EHF EURO 2026 represents another important milestone.

“I was absolutely delighted. I am looking forward to my first tournament with the senior national team and to making another dream come true.”

Looking back at her development, she feels that the biggest changes have taken place not only in her game but also in her mindset, concluding: “I have become much more confident. Mentally, I have taken a big step forward. I will continue to work on my weaknesses, and then we will see where my journey takes me.”

Photos © HSG Blomberg-Lippe / Timon Peters; Metz Handball; Brian Mortensen

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