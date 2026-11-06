What Blomberg-Lippe’s Njinkeu has learned in the Champions League
Farrelle Njinkeu has experienced an extraordinary 12 months: she made her Bundesliga, EHF Champions League Women and senior national team debuts, won a German championship title, and claimed the 2026 IHF Women's Junior World Championship gold medal.
Next up is the round 7 Match of the Week in the EHF Champions League Women, where Njinkeu and her team, HSG Blomberg-Lippe, will host record winners Györi Audi ETO KC (Saturday 7 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV). While the Hungarian side tops the group B table alongside Metz Handball, both sides unbeaten with 11 points, the Champions League debutants from Germany have lost all six previous matches.