It is another step and another opportunity for the 19 year-old right wing, who is keenly aware of how much she has learned in the past year.

“The past 12 months have been very intense. Right from the beginning, I experienced a different level of physicality that I had to cope with. In just a few months, I was able to gain so many new experiences that will help me enormously on my future journey,” she says.

One of the highlights was undoubtedly winning the German championship with HSG after a thrilling final series against BV Borussia Dortmund — the first major trophy in Blomberg’s club history. It was an achievement that took time to sink in.

“I needed a little time to realise everything that had happened. It is difficult to describe the feeling. But knowing that all those months of hard work, as well as the ups and downs we went through as a team, had been worthwhile is an amazing feeling,” Njinkeu adds.