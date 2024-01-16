What teams in groups A, B and C need to go to the main round

Hungary and hosts Germany have already secured their spot in the main round of the 16th Men's EHF European Championship with two wins each. The remaining four spots are to be decided on Tuesday when the last preliminary round matches will be played.

Let's see what France and Switzerland in group A, Croatia, Spain and Austria in group B as well as Iceland and Serbia in group C have to do to travel to Cologne.

GROUP A (Germany, France, Switzerland, North Macedonia)

teams qualified for main round

- Germany

- Germany teams out of the race

- North Macedonia

- North Macedonia teams that can still qualify for main round

- France and Switzerland

- France and Switzerland who needs what

- France qualify if France win or draw against Germany, or lose to Germany but Switzerland do not manage to make up 23 goals compared to France

- Switzerland qualify if Switzerland win, France lose and Switzerland have a better overall goal difference than France. To manage this, Switzerland must win against North Macedonia and make up 23 goals compared to France (which has to lose against Germany). If France and Switzerland both end up with the same overall goal difference, the team that has scored more goals in all three group matches will qualify for the main round.

GROUP B (Croatia, Spain, Austria, Romania)

teams qualified for main round

- N/A

- N/A teams out of the race

- Romania

- Romania teams that can still qualify for main round

- Austria, Croatia, Spain

- Austria, Croatia, Spain who needs what

- Austria qualify if Austria win or draw against Spain, or Austria lose against Spain, Croatia lose against Romania and Austria have a better overall goal difference than Croatia

- Croatia qualify if Croatia win or draw against Romania, or Croatia lose to Romania, Austria lose to Spain and Croatia have a better overall goal difference than Austria

- Spain qualify if Spain win

GROUP C (Hungary, Iceland, Serbia, Montenegro)

teams qualified for main round

- Hungary

- Hungary teams out of the race

- Montenegro

- Montenegro teams that can still qualify for main round

- Iceland, Serbia

- Iceland, Serbia who needs what

- Iceland qualify if Iceland win or draw or lose by one goal against Hungary and Serbia win by one goal, but Iceland score more goals than Serbia in all three group matches

- Serbia qualify if Serbia win, Iceland lose and Serbia have a better overall goal difference than Iceland. To manage this, Serbia must make up for two goals compared to Iceland (which must lose to Hungary). If Iceland and Serbia end up with the same overall goal difference, the team which scored more goals in all three group matches will qualify for the main round.

The main round throws off on Wednesday (17 January) and will be played over eight consecutive days.

