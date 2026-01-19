What teams in groups B and D need to go to the main round

While Denmark (group B) and Slovenia (group D) have already grabbed their tickets for the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round, the other two seats will be decided on Tuesday — and four teams are still in the run. Here's what needs to happen for each side to make it through.

Group B

Denmark are qualified for the main round.

Portugal qualify for the main round if they:

  • win or tie against Denmark
  • lose against Denmark, while maintaining a higher goal difference than North Macedonia
  • lose against Denmark AND North Macedonia lose or tie

North Macedonia qualify for the main round if they:

  • win against Romania by enough goals to have a better goal difference than Portugal AND Portugal lose

Note: If Portugal lose and North Macedonia win AND both teams end up with the same goal difference over all three matches, the team with more goals scored will advance (current situation: Portugal are on 69 goals, North Macedonia are on 53 goals).

Romania cannot qualify for the main round anymore.

Group D

Slovenia are qualified for the main round.

Faroe Islands qualify for the main round if they:

  • win or tie against Slovenia
  • lose against Slovenia, while maintaining a higher goal difference than Switzerland
  • lose against Slovenia AND Switzerland lose or tie

Switzerland qualify for the main round if they:

  • win against Montenegro by enough goals to have a better goal difference than the Faroe Islands AND Faroe Islands lose

Note: If the Faroe Islands lose and Switzerland win AND both teams end up with the same goal difference over all three matches, the team with more goals scored will advance (current situation: Faroe Islands are on 65 goals, Switzerland are on 63 goals).

Montenegro cannot qualify for the main round anymore.

Group F

Iceland and Hungary are qualified for the main round.

