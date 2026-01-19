Group B

Denmark are qualified for the main round.

Portugal qualify for the main round if they:

win or tie against Denmark

lose against Denmark, while maintaining a higher goal difference than North Macedonia

lose against Denmark AND North Macedonia lose or tie

North Macedonia qualify for the main round if they:

win against Romania by enough goals to have a better goal difference than Portugal AND Portugal lose

Note: If Portugal lose and North Macedonia win AND both teams end up with the same goal difference over all three matches, the team with more goals scored will advance (current situation: Portugal are on 69 goals, North Macedonia are on 53 goals).

Romania cannot qualify for the main round anymore.