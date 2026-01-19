Group D
Slovenia are qualified for the main round.
Faroe Islands qualify for the main round if they:
- win or tie against Slovenia
- lose against Slovenia, while maintaining a higher goal difference than Switzerland
- lose against Slovenia AND Switzerland lose or tie
Switzerland qualify for the main round if they:
- win against Montenegro by enough goals to have a better goal difference than the Faroe Islands AND Faroe Islands lose
Note: If the Faroe Islands lose and Switzerland win AND both teams end up with the same goal difference over all three matches, the team with more goals scored will advance (current situation: Faroe Islands are on 65 goals, Switzerland are on 63 goals).
Montenegro cannot qualify for the main round anymore.
Group F
Iceland and Hungary are qualified for the main round.