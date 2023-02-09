What teams need to do to reach the next round

GROUP A

1st: CSM will win the group if they have at least one point more than Vipers in the final ranking; Vipers will win the group if they have at least the same number of points in the final ranking as CSM.

2nd: CSM will finish second if they do not have at least one point more than Vipers in the final ranking; Vipers will finish second if they do not have at least the same number of points in the final ranking as CSM.

3rd: Odense Håndbold are fixed for third place.

4th: FTC will finish fourth if they have at least one point more than Brest in the final ranking; Brest will finish fourth if they have at least the same number of points in the final ranking as FTC.

5th: FTC will finish fifth if they do not have at least one point more than Brest in the final ranking; Brest will finish fifth if they lose to Vipers and Krim do not beat CSM; Krim will finish fifth if Brest lose to Vipers and Krim beat CSM.

6th: Brest will finish sixth if they lose to Vipers and Krim beat CSM.

Krim will finish sixth if they have fewer points than Brest but more than Bietigheim in the final ranking, OR they have fewer points than Brest and the same number of points as Bietigheim in the final ranking but a better overall goal difference than Bietigheim (currently BBM 22, Krim -8).

Bietigheim will finish sixth if they have more points than Krim in the final ranking, OR they have the same number of points as Krim but a better overall goal difference.

7th: Krim will finish seventh if they have fewer points than Bietigheim in the final ranking, OR they have the same number of points as Bietigheim but a worse overall goal difference.

Bietigheim will finish seventh if they have fewer points than Krim in the final ranking, OR they have the same number of points as Krim but a worse overall goal difference.

8th: DHK Banik Most will finish eighth.



GROUP B

1st: Metz Handball are fixed for first place.

2nd: Györ will finish second if they do not lose to Esbjerg; Esbjerg will finish second if they beat Györ.

3rd: Györ will finish third if they lose to Esbjerg and Rapid do not beat Lokomotiva; Esbjerg will finish third if they do not beat Györ; Rapid will finish third if they beat Lokomotiva and Györ lose to Esbjerg.

4th: Györ will finish fourth if they lose to Esbjerg and Rapid beat Lokomotiva.

Rapid will finish fourth if they beat Lokomotiva and Györ do not lose to Esbjerg, OR if they do not beat Lokomotiva.

5th: WHC Buducnost BEMAX are fixed for fifth place.

6th: Storhamar Handball Elite will finish sixth.

7th: Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK are certain to be seventh.

8th: HC Lokomotiva Zagreb are fixed for eighth.

Photo © Marco Wolf / SG BBM Bietigheim