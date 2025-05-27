Stats counter: Can Györ's defence lead them back to the title?

However, they were not always convincing in attack. An opponent-adjusted 25.3 goals per 50 possessions means they only have the seventh-best attack in the competition. They are average in almost all statistical values for offence but one.
With 84.0%, they have the third-best seven-metre percentage in the EHF Champions League and are the only participants in the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 to achieve an above-average value here. This is largely attributable to Dione Housheer, who is the best seven-metre penalty shooter among all 22 players with at least 20 attempts, with 86.5 per cent.
All of these numbers, together with past numbers, were fed into statistical models to calculate the probabilities of winning the EHF Champions League 2025. Györ emerged as the top favourite. The model predicts a 33.5 percent chance of them winning.
All focus on Henny Reistad at Esbjerg
Györ’s semi-final opponents, Team Esbjerg, have the second-best attack with an opponent-adjusted 27.3 goals per 50 possessions. They are among the best in practically all offensive categories. They have the fourth-best shooting percentage (62.7%), the second-fewest turnovers (8.9 per 50 possessions), the second-most second chances (after 10.6 per cent of their missed shots) and are blocked the second fewest (only 2.2 per cent of their shots). However, they were forced into two of their three worst attacking performances of the season by Györ in their two clashes in the group stage.
The central figure and outstanding player in Esbjerg's attack is Henny Reistad. The Norwegian is responsible for 24.7 per cent of the ends of her team’s attacks by a non-penalty shot, turnover or received seven-metre penalty, which is also the highest figure in the competition.
Reistad is also known to score particularly well from the field. Her field goal percentage of 67.3 per cent is the best of all 18 players with at least 100 shots. In addition, she rarely loses the ball. Her 2.3 turnovers per game are the 17th-highest figure, but as a proportion of all her completed attacks this is just 16.1 per cent, which is behind Daria Dmitrieva (15.5%) the second-lowest among all 20 backcourt players with at least 15.0 per cent of their team’s completed attacks.