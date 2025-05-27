Stats counter: Can Györ's defence lead them back to the title?

The two semi-finals at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 are packed with action, as the best defensive team in the competition meets the second-best offensive team, and the best offence faces the second-best defence. So, the four best teams in the EHF Champions League are among the last four.

No getting past Györ’s defence?

As last year, defending champions Györi Audi ETO KC have the best defence in the EHF Champions League. Adapted to the strength of their opponents, they concede just 22.8 goals per 50 possessions — fewer than any other team in the competition.

Rating and comparing teams in a fair way when they have not all played against the same opponents, and with differences in the opponents’ quality, is difficult. One step for a more meaningful comparison is rating teams by numbers that are adjusted for possessions played because, it makes the teams actually comparable since the raw number of goals is not only influenced by efficiency, but also by the number of possessions — whether a team and their opponents play rather fast or slow.

In addition, the numbers can also be adjusted for the opponents’ strength. The adjustment is done by calculating how many goals (conceded) per 50 possessions would be expected for each game and team by the number of goals the opponents scored and conceded per 50 possessions in their other games. The so-called ‘garbage time’, when the game is already decided, is filtered out. The differences to the actual goals scored and conceded can then be added to the goals scored or conceded per 50 possessions to get this adjusted rating.

Györ’s defensive values are outstanding across the board. They force their opponents to the most turnovers (12.8 per 50 possessions) and allow the lowest opponent shooting percentage (55.4%) including the lowest opponent field goal percentage (54.2%) and the lowest opponent seven-metre penalty shooting percentage (64.9%). Accordingly, their goalkeepers also have the best save percentage at 35.6 per cent. Their two goalkeepers Sandra Toft and Hatadou Sako rank second and fifth in save percentage with 36.2 per cent and 34.9 per cent, respectively.