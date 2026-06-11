This year’s semi-finals of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League each have a clear theme: the best defence and the best attack face an opponent that has its strength on the same side of the field and is among the best teams there as well.

Aalborg Håndbold vs Barça: the defensive behemoths

It does feel a bit like ‘Groundhog Day’, because as is the case for the last couple years, Barça once again boast the best defence in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. Adjusted to the strength of their opponents they concede just 25.2 goals per 50 possessions, which is almost two goals better than second placed Aalborg (26.9). (Opponent-adjusted and possession-adjusted statistics are used here to ensure a fair comparison between teams. Further details on the reasoning and methodology can be found here.)







A closer look at the more detailed statistics reveals that Barça are outstanding in defence on several levels. For example, they are the team that forces their opponents into the most turnovers (20.2 per cent of all opposition possessions end in a turnover). They also incur the fewest suspension minutes, with just 3.8 per game.

In addition, they allow the lowest opponent shooting percentage at 58.0. Consequently, they are also right at the top of the save percentage rankings as their goalkeepers have saved 33.7 per cent of shots on their goal.

Both Emil Nielsen and Viktor Hallgrímsson are having outstanding seasons. Nielsen leads the competition-wide ranking for saves with 34.6 per cent, with Hallgrímsson following in third place. In terms of the net save percentage, which counts only saves where the goalkeeper’s team subsequently gains possession, the duo occupies the top two spots. However, with 29.3 per cent Hallgrímsson ranks before Nielsen (29.0 per cent) here.







Aalborg also perform well across all these defensive statistical categories, though not nearly as well as Barça. It is their non-penalty shooting percentage that comes closest to matching the Spanish champions. At 59.6 per cent, they sit in second place, behind Barça’s 56.5 per cent.

However, it would be unfair to reduce Carlos Ortega’s team to just their defensive capabilities, as with an opponent-adjusted 30.3 goals per 50 possessions, they also have the second-best attack in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League, behind SC Magdeburg. That said, the gap to first placed Magdeburg is bigger than that to the seventh place, and therefore also bigger than that to sixth-placed Aalborg (30.1).

Accordingly, our mathematical model, which predicts the probabilities of victory based on these opponent and paced adjusted values, sees Barça as favourites not only in the clash with Aalborg but also for overall victory. It assigns a probability of 34.2 per cent to Dika Mem and his teammates to win it all, compared to 17.3 per cent for Aalborg.