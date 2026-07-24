Where to watch Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026

Where to watch Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
24 July 2026, 10:00

The second part of this year's Younger Age Category events is just around the corner, with the Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026 in Serbia throwing off on 29 July. After Hungary won the maiden M20 EHF EURO title a few days ago, 24 teams in Serbia will be dreaming of reaching the same heights, lifting the champions' trophy on Sunday, 9 August. 

Playing times for the six preliminary groups are 12:00, 14:30, 17:00 and 19:30 CEST. Here is where you can follow the action live!

Where to watch the M18 EHF EURO 2026

  • Austria: KroneTV (AUT matches)
  • Croatia: ZonaTV (CRO matches, semi-finals and medal matches)
  • Czechia: AMC (CZE and selected matches)
  • Denmark: Solid Sport 
  • Faroe Islands: portal.fo (FAR matches)
  • France: handballtv.fr (FRA matches and medal matches)
  • Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia: AMC (HUN, CZE, SVK and selected matches)
  • Iceland: Solid Sport
  • Israel: Sport 5 (ISR matches)
  • Montenegro: Arena Sport (SRB matches) 
  • North Macedonia: Arena Sport (SRB matches) 
  • Norway: Solid Sport 
  • Serbia: Arena Sport (SRB matches) 
  • Slovakia: AMC (SVK and selected matches)
  • Slovenia: Solid Sport 
  • Sweden: Solid Sport 
  • USA: MSG Networks (semi-finals and medal matches)
  • Worldwide: EHFTV

Connect on social media

Can’t get enough? Fans can also follow the event on social media. The dedicated EHF EURO pages on FacebookInstagram and X are the place to go for exclusive content, while the Home of Handball YouTube channel and TikTok account offer even more that cannot be missed.

Check out the official website

Updates on the matches and the competition stages are available on the Younger Age Category news page.

Be there for the games

Tickets are still available for the M18 EHF EURO 2026. There is no better way to experience the action and see handball’s next big stars in action! Get your tickets now!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLM26 Ceremony 665794Eb5e9c JC
Previous Article 2027/28 men’s club competitions place distribution confirmed

Latest news

More News