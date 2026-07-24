Where to watch Men's 18 EHF EURO 2026

Playing times for the six preliminary groups are 12:00, 14:30, 17:00 and 19:30 CEST. Here is where you can follow the action live!

Where to watch the M18 EHF EURO 2026

Austria: KroneTV (AUT matches)

Croatia: ZonaTV (CRO matches, semi-finals and medal matches)

Czechia: AMC (CZE and selected matches)

Denmark: Solid Sport

Faroe Islands: portal.fo (FAR matches)

France: handballtv.fr (FRA matches and medal matches)

Hungary, Czechia, Slovakia: AMC (HUN, CZE, SVK and selected matches)

Iceland: Solid Sport

Israel: Sport 5 (ISR matches)

Montenegro: Arena Sport (SRB matches)

North Macedonia: Arena Sport (SRB matches)

Norway: Solid Sport

Serbia: Arena Sport (SRB matches)

Slovakia: AMC (SVK and selected matches)

Slovenia: Solid Sport

Sweden: Solid Sport

USA: MSG Networks (semi-finals and medal matches)

Worldwide: EHFTV

Connect on social media

Can’t get enough? Fans can also follow the event on social media. The dedicated EHF EURO pages on Facebook, Instagram and X are the place to go for exclusive content, while the Home of Handball YouTube channel and TikTok account offer even more that cannot be missed.

Check out the official website

Updates on the matches and the competition stages are available on the Younger Age Category news page.

Be there for the games

Tickets are still available for the M18 EHF EURO 2026. There is no better way to experience the action and see handball’s next big stars in action! Get your tickets now!