Where to watch the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026

Livestreaming

Four courts, four livestreams — from the throw-off of the first match to the final buzzer of the gold medal match, EHFTV is covering every game of the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026. Buy a tournament pass and have access to the livestreams from all courts on all playing days.





Live ticker

Thrilling action is guaranteed over the four playing dates, so stay up-to-date with all the latest scores and results in the dedicated EHF beach handball live ticker.





Social media

The core of EHF's social media coverage is its official beach handball Instagram account. Fully dedicated to beach handball, this is the place for the best and latest clips, photos, reels, visuals, and stories directly from Zagreb. Also, check out the Home of Handball pages on TikTok and YouTube for more unmissable content.





Website

Head over to beach.eurohandball.com for the latest previews and reviews, especially following the competition's crunch time matches on Saturday and Sunday evening.





Newsletter

You want all the need-to-know and nice-to-know beach handball news delivered straight into your inbox? Sign up now for the EHF Beach Handball newsletter and keep yourself up to date, also on the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026.