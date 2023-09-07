Where to watch the EHF Champions League 2023/24

How can you do that? By checking which broadcaster is showing the matches live in your country or territory, and grabbing the best seat on the sofa!

Below, you can find the list of all the global broadcasters for the upcoming seasons of both the premier men's and women's European competitions. Once again, many of the biggest sports broadcasters are intent on bringing the finest handball action into your homes.

Remember, if your country or territory is not listed, then you can still watch every match live on our very own, free-to-air platform, EHFTV, all you need to do is register for free, to take advantage of live matches, including Match of the Week with commentary in English, plus highlights, features and our brand new Dare to Rise documentary.

EHF Champions League Women 2023/24

Live broadcasters

AUT - DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport

CRO – Arena Sport

CAN – DAZN (EHF FINAL4)

CZE – AMC

DEN – Handball Kanalen

ESP – DAZN

FIN - Handball Kanalen

FRA – Eurosport

GEO – Silknet

GER – DAZN

GER – DYN

HUN – AMC

ISR – SportTV

ITA – tbd

JPN – DAZN (EHF FINAL4)

KOS – Arena Sport

MKD – MKRTV

MKD – Arena Sport

MNE – Arena Sport

NED – Ziggo (EHF FINAL4)

NOR – Handball Kanalen

POL – Eurosport

POR – Sport TV

ROU – Orange Sport

ROU – Prima Sport

ROU – Digi Sport

SRB – Arena Sport

SLO – Arena Sport

SUI – DAZN

SVK – AMC

SWE – Handball Kanalen

TUR – TRT (EHF FINAL4)

UK – Viaplay

WORLD – EHFTV*

*Geo-restrictions may apply

Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24

Live broadcasters

AUT - DAZN

BIH – Arena Sport

CRO – Arena Sport

CAN – DAZN (EHF FINAL4)

CZE - AMC

DEN - Handball Kanalen

ESP - TV3

ESP - DAZN

FIN - Handball Kanalen

FRA - Eurosport

GEO - Silknet

GER - DAZN

GER – DYN

HUN – AMC

ISR – SportTV

ITA – tbd

JPN – DAZN (EHF FINAL4)

KOS – Arena Sport

MKD – MKRTV

MKD – Arena Sport

MNE – Arena Sport

NED – Ziggo (EHF FINAL4)

NOR – Handball Kanalen

POL – Eurosport

POR – Sport TV

POR – Porto Canal

ROU – Orange Sport

ROU – Prima Sport

ROU – Digi Sport

SRB – Arena Sport

SLO – Arena Sport

SUI – DAZN

SVK – AMC

SWE – Handball Kanalen

TUR – TRT (EHF FINAL4)

UK – Viaplay

WORLD – EHFTV*

*Geo-restrictions may apply