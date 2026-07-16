Where to watch the M20 EHF EURO 2026 finals

Where to watch the M20 EHF EURO 2026 finals

16 July 2026, 10:45

Eight teams remain in the race for the Men’s 20 EHF EURO 2026 trophy, and will take the court on Thursday 16 July to decide which four continue the quest into the final weekend. The quarter-finalists at the tournament taking place in Romania are Sweden, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Spain, Slovenia, Germany and Hungary.

In Cluj-Napoca, Sweden play France and Switzerland take on Denmark, while in Turda, Spain meet Slovenia and Germany face Hungary. See all match times here

Where to watch the M20 EHF EURO 2026

  • Austria: KroneTV
  • Czechia: AMC
  • Denmark: solidsport
  • Faroe Islands: Portal.fo
  • France: Handballtv.fr
  • Hungary: AMC
  • Iceland: solidsport
  • Norway: solidsport
  • Romania: ProTV
  • Slovakia: AMC
  • Slovenia: solidsport
  • Sweden: solidsport
  • Worldwide: Betting (perform)
  • Worldwide: EHFTV

The quarter-finalists qualified for the competition’s first knockout phase as either one of the two top-ranked sides in their main round group (Germany, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Sweden and Hungary) or one of the two third-ranked teams with the best records (France and Slovenia). The top eight sides all either won or placed second in their preliminary round groups.

Following Thursday’s quarter-finals, the semi-finals will be played on Friday 17 July and the finals on Sunday 19 July.

Spain aim to reclaim the trophy after their previous generations clinched the titles in 2024 and 2022. Prior to that, the last champions were Slovenia, in 2018, as the 2020 edition did not take place due to Covid-19.

In this current M20 generation, Sweden and Germany are the sides to beat, having won the M18 EHF EURO 2024 and 2025 IHF Men’s Youth (U19) World Championship titles, respectively.

Connect on social media

Can’t get enough? Fans can also follow the event on social media, which offers everything from match clips to exclusive behind-the-scenes. The dedicated EHF EURO pages on FacebookInstagram and X are the place to go for exclusive content, while the Home of Handball YouTube channel and TikTok account offer even more that cannot be missed.

Check out the official website

Everything you need to know about the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 is available on the EHF Younger Age Categories website: Updates on the matches, details on the venues and tickets, and previews and reviews of each phase of the competition.

Be there for the games

Tickets are still available for the thrilling end stages of the M20 EHF EURO 2026. There is no better way to experience the action and see handball’s next big stars in action! Get your tickets now!

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