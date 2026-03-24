Where to watch the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers draw

Where to watch the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers draw

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European Handball Federation
24 March 2026, 14:00

The countdown to the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 has begun and 32 nations will fight for the 20 spots still available for the final tournament. Eight groups of four teams each will be decided during the draw event in Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday 26 March at 19:00 CET.

Fans can follow the event live at broadcasters across Europe, as well as on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

32 teams are aiming for a place at the Men’s EHF EURO 2028, but they’ll first have to face other ambitious nations during the qualifiers matches. The participants will be split into eight groups and will play six rounds between November 2026 and May 2027. Only 20 of them will progress to the final tournament, joining the pre-qualified teams — defending champions Denmark and hosts Spain, Portugal and Switzerland — in the fight for the trophy.

The draw event will be available to watch on selected broadcasters listed below, on EHFTV and on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.

Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers draw broadcasters

AUT — ORF

BIH — Arenasport

CRO — Arenasport

CZE — Ceska Televize

FIN — Viaplay

HUN — MTVA

ISL — RUV

ISR — Chalrton

KOS — Arenasport

MKD — Arenasport

MNE — Arenasport

NED — Ziggo

NOR — Viaplay

POR — RTP

SLO — Arenasport

SRB — Arenasport

SVK — JOJ

SWE — Viaplay

Worldwide — EHFTV & Home of Handball YouTube (geo-blocking restrictions may apply).

For a preview of the draw, click the news story below.

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EHF EURO

Draw to determine Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers groups

The pots and draw procedure for the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers draw event on 26 March have been announced

yesterday

Follow all updates on the EHF EURO social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, X) and check out the pots for the draw event on Thursday 26 March at 19:00 CET.

Main photo © Damir Sencar / kolektiff

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