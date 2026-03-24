The countdown to the Men’s EHF EURO 2028 has begun and 32 nations will fight for the 20 spots still available for the final tournament. Eight groups of four teams each will be decided during the draw event in Lisbon, Portugal on Thursday 26 March at 19:00 CET.

Fans can follow the event live at broadcasters across Europe, as well as on EHFTV and the Home of Handball YouTube channel.