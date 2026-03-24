32 teams are aiming for a place at the Men’s EHF EURO 2028, but they’ll first have to face other ambitious nations during the qualifiers matches. The participants will be split into eight groups and will play six rounds between November 2026 and May 2027. Only 20 of them will progress to the final tournament, joining the pre-qualified teams — defending champions Denmark and hosts Spain, Portugal and Switzerland — in the fight for the trophy.
The draw event will be available to watch on selected broadcasters listed below, on EHFTV and on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.
Men’s EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers draw broadcasters
AUT — ORF
BIH — Arenasport
CRO — Arenasport
CZE — Ceska Televize
FIN — Viaplay
HUN — MTVA
ISL — RUV
ISR — Chalrton
KOS — Arenasport
MKD — Arenasport
MNE — Arenasport
NED — Ziggo
NOR — Viaplay
POR — RTP
SLO — Arenasport
SRB — Arenasport
SVK — JOJ
SWE — Viaplay
Worldwide — EHFTV & Home of Handball YouTube (geo-blocking restrictions may apply).
For a preview of the draw, click the news story below.