The tournament begins with the preliminary round on 8 July, as teams start the hunt for points in six groups of four. Only 12 nations will advance to the main round, which takes place on 13 and 14 July.

The competition heats up with the quarter-finals on 16 July and semi-finals on 17 July, with the podium to be decided during the final day, on Sunday 19 July. Check out the groups and schedule here.

Watch live

Matches on all three courts — BT Arena and Horia Demian Sports Hall in Cluj-Napoca, Turda Arena in Turda — will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply). Secure your tournament pass now and witness the rising talents from the first throw-off until the crowning of the 2026 champions!

The Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 games will also be available to watch on selected broadcasters across the world:

Austria – KroneTV

Czechia – AMC

Denmark – solidsport

Faroe Islands – local.fr

France – Handballtv.fr

Hungary – AMC

Iceland – solidsport

Norway – solidsport

Romania – ProTV

Slovakia – AMC

Slovenia – solidsport

Sweden – solidsport

Worldwide – Betting (perform)

Worldwide – EHFTV

Connect on social media

From match clips to exclusive content behind the scenes, our social media channels are your go-to place to stay at the heart of the action. Show support for your favourite teams and players on the dedicated EHF EURO Facebook, Instagram and X pages, and access the Home of Handball YouTube and TikTok accounts for even more unmissable content.

Check out the official website

All you need to know about the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 will be available on the EHF Younger Age Categories website throughout the tournament. Alongside details on the venues and tickets, make sure you periodically check out the website for updates on the matches, as well as previews and reviews at each phase of the competition.

Be there for the games

There is no better way to experience the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2026 than watching the action straight from the stands. Hurry up and secure your ticket now!