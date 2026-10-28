Over six rounds, finishing in May 2027, the sides will fight to reach the final destination of the tournament in Spain, Portugal and Switzerland. 20 tickets at the event are to be decided, while the already qualified teams of the three co-hosts and title holders Denmark contest the Men's EHF EURO Cup 2028.

Where to watch the Men's EHF EURO 2028 Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup 2028

All matches in both the qualifiers and EURO Cup will be streamed live on EHFTV, with geo-blocking restrictions in some cases. Check the TV guide to find out where to watch each match in your country.

Certain games on EHFTV will also be available with specific commentary:

4 November: qualifiers: Croatia vs Lithuania — Lithuanian commentary qualifiers: Poland vs Latvia — Latvian commentary

5 November: qualifiers: Germany vs Belgium — English commentary qualifiers: Hungary vs Montenegro — English commentary

8 November: EHF EURO Cup: Switzerland vs Denmark — English commentary EHF EURO Cup: Spain vs Portugal — English commentary



Where to follow

Alongside watching the matches live, there will be plenty of highlights and other special content shared on the EHF EURO social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and X. For full match highlights, check out the Home of Handball YouTube channel.