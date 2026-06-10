Where to watch the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026

Where to watch the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
10 June 2026, 15:00

The big finale of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 is here, as Aalborg Håndbold, Barça, Füchse Berlin and SC Magdeburg meet at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne on 13 and 14 June.

Wherever you are in the world, there is a way to follow all the action from the LANXESS arena live throughout the weekend.

Semi-finals throw off on Saturday 13 June, with a repeat of last year's final between defending champions Magdeburg and German rivals Berlin at 15:00 CEST. The second semi-final at 18:00 CEST is also a repeat of a final, this time between 2024 champions Barça and runners-up Aalborg

On Sunday 14 June, the first match at 15:00 CEST will decide third place, and the final follows at 18:00 CEST when the 2026 champions will be crowned.

WATCH LIVE

The final weekend showdown will be streamed live on EHFTV (geo-restrictions and subscriptions apply) and by selected broadcasters around the world.

  • Argentina – Team Brutus
  • Austria – DAZN, DYN, Pluto TV/DAZN**
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina – Arena Sport
  • Brazil – XSports
  • Croatia – Arena Sport
  • Canada – DAZN
  • Czechia – AMC
  • Denmark – DR, Viaplay
  • Egypt – ONTIME Sports
  • Spain – TV3,DAZN
  • Faroe Islands – DR / Viaplay
  • Finland – Viaplay
  • France – Eurosport
  • Georgia – Silknet
  • Germany – DAZN, DYN, Pluto TV/DAZN**
  • Hungary – AMC
  • Iceland  – Livey
  • Israel  – Charlton
  • Italy – PallamanoTV, Sky Italy
  • Japan – DAZN
  • Kosovo – Arena Sport
  • Lithuania – Sport 1
  • MENA – KTV
  • Montenegro – Arena Sport
  • Netherlands – Ziggo
  • North Macedonia – Arena Sport
  • Norway – TV2, Viaplay
  • Oman – Oman Sports
  • Poland – Eurosport
  • Portugal – Sport TV
  • Republic of Korea – MaxsportsTV
  • Romania – Digi Sport, Prima Sport
  • Serbia – Arena Sport
  • Slovakia – AMC
  • Slovenia – Arena Sport
  • Switzerland – DAZN, DYN, Pluto TV/DAZN**
  • Sweden – Pluto
  • United Arab Emirates – Sharjah Sports
  • Türkiye – TRT
  • World – EHFTV*

*Geo-restrictions may apply
**PlutoTV/DAZN Handball FAST channel

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLM25 Final Füchse Berlin Vs SC Magdeburg IMG 20250615 174339 090 AH

CONNECT ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Keep up with all the news and best moments of the final weekend in Cologne. Like, comment and share the highlights of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2026 and show support for your favourite teams and players on the official EHF Champions League pages — FacebookInstagram and X.

Make sure you also tune in to the Home of Handball YouTube channel and TikTok account to watch more unmissable content!

VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

Read all about the final weekend on the official EHF Champions League website and check out the latest news, features, previews and reviews to stay on top of the action. Follow your favourite teams and players closely and read their comments after the games.

The live blog on Friday, Saturday and Sunday is your go-to place for extensive coverage of the event, on and off the court.

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

XH2S4909
Previous Article Learn about walking handball at the next EHF Webinar
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 936C59deb29a UH
Next Article 17 teams registered for EHF Champions League Women 2026/27

Latest news

More News