Connect on social media

No way you can miss the extensive coverage of the tournament on EHF's dedicated EHF EURO socials: Instagram, Facebook, and X, with additional video content appearing on the Home of Handball YouTube and TikTok channels. Match highlights are available on EHFTV and on YouTube. If you don't follow those channels yet, do so now and follow, comment, like and share on your favourite channels while catching all the best on-court and behind-the-scenes moments.

EHF's official website is the place to find the latest news, features, interviews, live blogs, previews, and reviews. It also features live stats for every match and in-depth statistics for every team and every player. Read all about the tournament and your favourite teams and players before, during, and after the matches on ehfeuro.eurohandball.com.

Enter gamification world on HOH App

Available in iOS and Android, the Home of Handball app offers all latest match results, player and team statistics, schedule and news in the pocket. Fans can enter the world of gamification, predict the match results, vote the best players of the matches, the All-star Team and win prizes, like the match tickets for the Women's EHF EURO 2028.

Sign up for the newsletter

The EHF EURO newsletter arrives daily direct to fans’ inboxes throughout the final tournament, bringing results, news and features and showcasing the best of the competition. It highlights the best stories from the EHF’s team of expert journalists and ensure that fans are kept up to date with an easy-to-read digest of the latest from the courts. Sign up here.

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