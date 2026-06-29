Where to watch the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

Where to watch the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

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European Handball Federation
29 June 2026, 13:00

Europe's leading beach handball talents will take to the courts in Zagreb from Wednesday through Sunday (1–5 July) for the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026. Here is a complete guide on how you can best follow the battle for the under-17 European titles — without missing a single ball during the five-day tournaments for men and women.

Livestreaming

Four courts, four livestreams — from the throw-off of the first match to the final buzzer of the gold medal match, EHFTV is covering every game of the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026. Buy a tournament pass for €4,99 and have access to the livestreams from all courts on all playing days.

Live ticker

Thrilling action is guaranteed over the five playing dates, so stay up-to-date with all the latest scores and results in the dedicated EHF beach handball live ticker.

Social media

The core of EHF's social media coverage is its official beach handball Instagram account. Fully dedicated to beach handball, this is the place for the best and latest clips, photos, reels, visuals, and stories directly from Zagreb. Also, check out the Home of Handball pages on TikTok and YouTube for more unmissable content.

Website

Head over to beach.eurohandball.com for the latest previews and reviews, especially following the competition's crunch time matches on Saturday and Sunday evening.

Newsletter

You want all the need-to-know and nice-to-know beach handball news delivered straight into your inbox? Sign up now for the EHF Beach Handball newsletter and keep yourself up to date, also on the YAC 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026.

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