“This was the first time we had a good opponent and we had trust in ourselves that we could play with them and we could be even. Then we had ups and downs afterwards, but I think this process is pretty long.

“For us, it's almost the main thing is in the head, maybe not even on the field or the tactics or whatever — the most part is in the head. We have to get some new experiences and then afterwards, adapting, adapting, adapting and go on. But I think we've made some steps as well already now in the European championship,” Aellen says.

With Schmid having been such a prominent player for Switzerland, it is naturally beneficial for Aellen and the numerous other young players to be able to learn from the coach. But it is not only Schmid whose experience is helpful to the team, who are on average the fifth youngest side of the 24 that started the EHF EURO 2026. Aellen points to others with big-club credentials, such as goalkeeper Nikola Portner, THW Kiel player Lukas Laube, or HBC Nantes’ Noam Leopold.

“You can talk with them about not even only tactics and how they play, but also what happens in their minds. How are they preparing for stuff, or how are they dealing with stuff after the game. I think we have a lot of qualities there and also the players who are able to learn from them,” adds Aellen.