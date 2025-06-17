Wiederer: "Cologne is now like Wimbledon in tennis"

More than 20,000 fans per matchday were in LANXESS arena for the first time, more than 7,000 tickets have already been sold for the EHF FINAL4 2026. So, Cologne is definitely still a draw?

Michael Wiederer: In the first two or three years, LANXESS arena was also sold out, but we had to fight for spectators. Establishing Cologne has paid off, also because of the good co-operation with the city, the arena, and Stadionwelt. I don't want to exaggerate, but the tournament in Cologne is now something like Wimbledon in tennis. If you have more and more interest after 16 years, it shows that it fits. The location is right, the travel options from all over Europe are good, and there is something on offer: the teams have something to offer and the surrounding area has something to offer. The current contract runs until 2029, so we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary there.

Two German teams — SC Magdeburg and Füchse Berlin — faced each other in the final. How do you rate this constellation?

Michael Wiederer: We certainly have eight to 10 teams in Europe that can win the EHF FINAL4. And it's also clear that the German league is very strong at the top, but also in its width. That's not contradictory. Of course, the games between the top French teams, Barcelona, Veszprém, or Kielce, teams that are not here, are always on a knife edge. We have already seen a wide variety of constellations here in Cologne with very different results, such as Vardar's victories. It is not special this year that two German teams are in the final, because the whole season has been characterised by top German teams. SG Flensburg-Handewitt won the European League. But you mustn't forget that the quality of the German league means that the top players play there. So it is more difficult for the German national team to be right at the top than it is for the clubs, who play with the best players in Europe.

In view of these results, Magdeburg coach Bennet Wiegert has called for a third EHF Champions League starting berth for German teams.

Michael Wiederer: I can give Bennet Wiegert hope, as we are looking into this question intensively in the event of possible changes to the playing system.