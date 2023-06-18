Wiederer: “In Cologne, handball community is ready to celebrate”

Not only is EHF President Michael Wiederer truly enjoying the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 weekend, he also has fond memories of the EHF FINAL4 Women in Budapest two weeks ago.

“We saw 20,000 people every day at both events, which means that 100 per cent of the tickets were sold. Not only were people here in the stands, but they also played a part in the event, creating an amazing atmosphere for all teams to play in,” Wiederer says.

The record attendance for a women’s handball game in the MVM Dome was only one of the highlights of a season that has seen clubs in all EHF competitions enjoying their respective paths. And all of it culminated in Cologne this weekend with the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4, once again displaying an amazing set-up.

“I want to thank the teams from the EHF, from EHF Marketing as well as from our partners for creating the perfect environment for the teams to play in, but also for the fans to come and visit. We had four events over six weeks, and everything has been running well,” Wiederer adds.

“I am convinced every person that has been in LANXESS arena this weekend will leave with a smile on their face and I have the feeling that, in Cologne, the handball community is ready to celebrate.”