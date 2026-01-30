Several new referee pairs were appointed. How do you generally assess the referees’ performances?

Michael Wiederer: “Very positively. Especially the new referees showed a high level at their first European Championship. Of course, there are mistakes in individual matches, but that has always been the case — it is a normal part of the sport. Due to the much higher tempo, there are far more actions and, above all, far more goals, which naturally creates a higher likelihood for mistakes to happen from players and referees alike. Officiating the game is a complex task, because so many things happen at the same time.”

The EHF Executive Committee will decide on Saturday on a new officiating structure. What are the reasons behind this?

Michael Wiederer: “We have been dealing with the overall structure for some time, because decision-making processes have become much more complex. This concerns technical support tools such as goal-light technology — which was used, for example, during the famous timeout by Alfred Gislason — to video replay and the many other tools that support our officials. On the court, our DNA remains the same, but around it technology plays a much bigger role. We need this because everything has simply become faster and more complex.

“However, everyone involved in working with these technologies needs to be trained. When do I use which tool? How many angles do I look at as a referee during a video review? Our task is to provide the environment in which everything works — technology and people together. That is why, over the coming months, we want to build a new structure within the EHF to implement, for example, these training and development measures.”