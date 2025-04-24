Winamax becomes official event partner of TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025

EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation (EHF), is delighted to welcome French betting provider Winamax as an official event partner of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025.

The partnership is the first involvement in handball for Winamax, the market leader in its sector (betting and poker) in France. The online and sports betting company is known for its innovative and entertaining product portfolio as well as for its consistent commitment to the protection of minors and combating gambling addiction.

Winamax will have a presence at the pinnacle event of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League season in Cologne with floor stickers and its logo displayed on backdrops and LED boards at the LANXESS arena on 14 and 15 June 2025.

Winamax managing directors Alexandre Roos and Christophe Schaming said: "The EHF FINAL4 is known for its great atmosphere and high-class handball. Winamax always looks for events full of excitement and emotion. With the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 in Cologne, we have once again become part of an event that offers maximum entertainment for the Winamax community. We are really looking forward to the event in a sold-out LANXESS arena."

Niklas Braun, Strategic Partnerships Coordinator at EHF Marketing, added: "We are delighted to welcome Winamax to the European handball family as an event partner of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025. The new partnership shows the great platform that the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 can offer to brands and we look forward to working with Winamax in Cologne."

Photo © Uros Hocevar/kolektiff