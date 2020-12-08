Winning run for Füchse Berlin ends after draw with Dinamo

Dinamo Bucuresti ended Füchse Berlin’s run of victories in Group B of the EHF European League as the two sides played out an entertaining draw.

A balanced game full of emotion saw Dinamo earn a point despite trailing by three goals with three minutes left. On the balance of play it turned out to be a fair result.

GROUP B

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 26:26 (12:14)

Füchse Berlin remain undefeated in EHF European League

The goalkeepers of Füchse Berlin made 16 saves during the match

Razvan Gavriloaia hit seven goals for Dinamo; Hans Lindberg five for Füchse Berlin

This is the first draw for both teams in Group B

Last-gasp Dinamo recover to earn a point

Füchse Berlin entered the game at full throttle, leading by four goals in the early stages at 5:9. However the German outfit couldn not keep up the early pace and with Razvan Gavriloaia scoring seven and Gaminde Humet finding the net six times, Dinamo managed to tie the match in the last minute. Despite the best efforts of Hans Lindberg, who found the target five times, Füchse could not extend their winning run and the points were shared.

Stefan Constantin (Dinamo coach): "A great draw for us, obtained with our hearts. It is an important point, won in the last minutes of the match, in front of a very strong team. Congratulations to my players for the way they fought in the final."

Jaron Siewert (Füchse coach): "Congratulations to Dinamo for this draw. We could have been four goals ahead in the last minutes but we made three mistakes that cost us a point."