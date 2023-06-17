It was not an easy matter, though, as Paris gave them a fierce resistance. In the first half, only once did Kielce take a three-goal advantage thanks to a momentum that lasted five minutes. Alex Dujshebaev and Artsem Karalek were instrumental in this first act, scoring five and four goals respectively for the Polish team.

In the second half that saw the French side briefly take the lead, it all came down to the last two actions. Andreas Wolff pulled off two amazing saves against Luc Steins and Elohim Prandi to secure Kielce’s presence in the EHF Champions League final for the second time in a row.

One last save from And Wolff and @kielcehandball will play their 2nd final in a row 👏✨ #ehfcl #ehffinal4 pic.twitter.com/BAu4pPaicS — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) June 17, 2023

SEMI-FINAL 2

Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Barlinek Industria Kielce (POL) 24:25 (14:16)

in a very even first half, one man was clearly in the spotlight: Artsem Karalek, the line player from Belarus, who scored four in the first quarter for Kielce

it was not until the 25th minute that one of the two teams took a three-goal advantage. Scoring four straight, including two by Szymon Sicko, Kielce gained the momentum right before half-time

the second half was completely the opposite of the first one, much slower and with only one goal scored across its first eight minutes. But this marathon rhythm seemed to fit Kielce just as well, as the Polish side remained on top until the last quarter

with Elohim Prandi as their main offensive asset, Paris made a comeback that looked out of hand, and even took the lead at the 48th minute

while both teams had the opportunity to win in the last minutes, Kielce’s goalkeeper Andreas Wolff made the difference thanks to saves against Luc Steins and Elohim Prandi

both teams’ best scorer netted six times: Luc Steins for Paris and Alex Dujshebaev for Kielce

Kielce will play against SC Magdeburg in the final on Sunday while Paris will face Barça in the 3/4 placement match

Two key saves were enough for Andreas Wolff

His statistics might not be the most amazing ones. With 12 saves and a 34% efficiency rate, the German goalkeeper’s performance will only be remembered because he pulled off the perfect saves at the right time. A couple in the first half to help Kielce break away and two in the last seconds to save his team’s success. First in front Luc Steins who had just broken away in the defence and then on a last chance shot from Elohim Prandi. Enough to secure the final!

photos (c) EHF / kolektiff