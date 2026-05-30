Wolff steers THW Kiel to the final in Hamburg
THW Kiel have made it to the final of the EHF European League Men for the first time. The German side took a narrow 29:28 win over Montpellier Handball in the first semi-final at the Winamax EHF Finals 2026 in Hamburg on Saturday. The result meant a revenge for last year’s 31:30 semi-final defeat against the same opponents. The victory was on the edge until the final buzzer, when a double save of goalkeeper Andreas Wolff provided Kiel with their ticket to the final.
It was a lucky coincidence, but we trained exactly for this scenario in the last two training sessions. This helped us tremendously, I am happy that I could help the team.
One goal is the smallest difference you can win or lose. Last year we won, this year, Kiel won. The difference today was that we missed six penalties. This was too much for a match like this.