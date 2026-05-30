Kiel take revenge and reach first final since 2020

One year ago, the players of THW Kiel were shocked and left the court with their heads down, while Montpellier were celebrating. A last-second goal of Ahmed Hesham for the 31:30 secured the French side the ticket for the final. In 2026, Kiel struck back in Hamburg, jumped for joy, took revenge and now play their first final in any EHF competition since winning the EHF Champions League in 2020.

The winners of four EHF Champions League and four EHF Cup trophies are still in the race for a trophy in the 2025/26 season after failing in the domestic competitions. Still having to replace their back court stars Emil Madsen and Elias Ellefsen à Skipagøtu – their top scorers at the EHF Finals 2025 – THW played with a different style of attacking, focusing on their powerful line players. And on the other end of the court, Andreas Wolff was like a wall, saving 13 shots including the two crucial ones right before the end.