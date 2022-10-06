Women at the heart of the game: Bojana Popovic's determination

Since choosing handball in Nis, her hometown, and playing for DIN Nis, Popovic has come a long way. She is one of four players in history who has won six EHF Champions League titles, and she did so with only three clubs: Buducnost, Slagelse FH and Viborg HK. Her specific style of play, leadership skills and willingness to strive for the top put her name among the best handball players in history. How does coach Bojana look at player Bojana?

"I would like to have one Bojana in my team, haha. It would be easier with some moves on the court and tactics. Since I became a coach, my role is to teach younger players. When you are a coach, you always seek to have one experienced player who will be a leader to others, the link which connects the whole team. Your role as a coach is to find a player for the future, a player who will be that leader, sometimes the player is born, and sometimes it is your job to direct them in the right way," said Popovic.

The experienced left back returned to Buducnost in 2010 after 10 years in Denmark for an ambitious project connecting the club and Montenegro's national team, with a strong wish of lifting trophies. Two years later, Popovic was part of the glory before ending her rich career. Today, we know her as a coach, but in 2012 she never thought she would be in that place.

"I never thought I would be a coach. When I finished my handball career in 2012 after the Olympic Games, I was tired of handball – after so many years at the top level and chasing my own goals. 10 years in Denmark went by quickly and I decided to come back to Buducnost to win another trophy with the club and the national team before saying goodbye, which we did."

"My decision was not to be so close to handball after my retirement, because those last two years I was living and breathing handball. I needed a break. After six months I realised I miss it and after a few phone calls, I joined as a sports director. With time, I started to help young players and I realised everything is going in the direction of being a coach. I knew if I want to continue and get all the required licenses, I have to go back to school and get my coaching degree," said Popovic.