Women's 16 European Open groups revealed

After a two-year hiatus, the European Open returns this summer, where 17 nations will compete in the Women’s 16 competition on 4-8 July in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Played on the fringes of the famed Partille Cup, the European Open offers a first chance for competing players to experience international handball and gives a platform for the stars of the future.

The group phase draw has been made at the EHF Office in Vienna with the 17 competing teams divided into four groups as follows:

Group A – Romania, France, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia

Group B – Montenegro, Sweden, Netherlands, Faroe Islands

Group C – Norway, Portugal, Iceland, Poland

Group D – Switzerland, Czech Republic, Spain, Finland

Following two days of preliminary round matches, the top three teams in each group will progress to the main round and the five remaining teams will compete in the intermediate round.

The main round will be played in two groups of six, with the top team in each group advancing to the final on Friday 8 July.