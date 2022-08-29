Women's EHF EURO 2022 kick-off seminar held in Vienna

With the upcoming Women's EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia approaching, the European Handball Federation held a kick-off seminar for referees and delegates from 26 to 28 August in Vienna, Austria.

12 referee pairs and 12 delegates who will officiate during the Women's EHF EURO 2022 from 4 to 20 November gathered to discuss a variety of topics with 13 EHF experts.

During their three days in Vienna, attendees covered topics such as integrity, tactical perspectives, coping with big refereeing decisions, recent changes to the IHF Rules of the Game and the importance of proper nutrition and hydration.

EHF referee Tanja Kuttler expects the updated rules of the game to present challenges for referees at the Women's EHF EURO 2022.

"I think that, for us, the most important part is the new rules. All the other things are interesting as well, but the new rules will be very challenging in the next weeks and then also for the EHF EURO,” said Tanja Kuttler.

EHF delegate Carmen Manchado is excited about the opportunity to officiate at the biggest event for women's national teams in Europe.

"It is a pleasure to have the opportunity to take part in the biggest European handball event, but at the same time, it is a big responsibility as the best teams will be competing and a lot of exciting matches are expected," said Carmen Manchado.

Online sessions on conditioning, sports psychology and nutrition will follow in the build-up to the championship as part of further preparations before the referees and delegates arrive on-site in the three host countries.

In the lead up to the seminar, the pool of referees available for European competitions, including the EHF EUROs expanded as six refereeing pairs received their EHF badge:

Bares Marek / Uhlir Jakub (CZE)

Pagh Jacob Jaeger / Thygesen Karl Johan Pontoppidan (DEN)

Picard Titouan / Vauchez Pierre (FRA)

Klompers Jaap / Stobbe Koen (NED)

Puksic Zan / Satler Miha (SLO)

Fält Mattias / Holm Mikael (SWE)

Additional five pairs have been confirmed at the EHF Competitions Commission meeting, held shortly before the start of the kick-off seminar:

Bosnjak Ivo / Maric Josip (BIH)

Charalambous Charalambos / Efstathiou Efstathios (CYP)

Fotakidis Ioannis / Kinatzidis Charalampos (GRE)

Peretz Ron / Schwartz Niv (ISR)

Radcenko Aleksandrs / Persis Ralfs (LAT)

