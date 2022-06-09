Women’s game set new standards in 2021/22 season

The second edition of the EHF Finals Women, as the season-ending tournament of the EHF European League, was staged in Denmark – but won by a team from Germany: SG BBM Bietigheim defeated hosts Viborg HK 31:20 in the final and became the first German club since SC Leipzig in 1992 to win the trophy.

The season couldn’t have been more perfect for Bietigheim, who racked up 54 straight victories across all competitions – winning the German Bundesliga, cup and Super Cup to go along with their EHF European League title – and are set for a return to the EHF Champions League in 2022/23.

“Despite the short preparation time, Viborg hosted a great event with four great teams. The top sides of the EHF European League are close to teams competing in the EHF Champions League. And to implement the EHF Finals format in 2021 was absolutely the right decision,” Wiederer said.

The 10 teams competing for the trophies in the three finals came from seven different countries: Denmark (three), Spain (two), France, Germany, Hungary, Norway, and Romania.

Even though the two Danish teams Viborg (runners-up) and Herning-Ikast Håndbold (third) failed to win their ‘home’ EHF Finals, their strong results during the season have earned Denmark an additional second spot for the 2022/23 season of the EHF Champions League Women as the No. 1 nation in the European League seeding.

EHF Champions League group phase draw on 1 July in Vienna

The EHF Executive Committee will confirm the final line-up for the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 by the end of June. During the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne on 18/19 June, the EXEC will decide on the next steps regarding the suspension of Russian and Belarusian clubs from all EHF competitions.

The official start for the new EHF Champions League season will already take place on Friday 1 July, when the group phase – also for the men’s competition – will be drawn at the EHF office in Vienna.

Important dates of the women's EHF club competitions 2022/23 season: